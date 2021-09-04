Insecticides Market: By Type, Crop, Application, Formulation, Region, Dynamics, Competition Assessment, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Industry Overview

Global Insecticides Market: By Type (Organophosphates, Pyrethroids, Organochlorine, Botanicals, Carbamates) By Crop Type (Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses) By Mode of Application (Soil Treatment, Foliar Spray, Post-Harvest, Seed Treatment) By Formulation (Wettable Powder, Suspension Concentrate, Granules, Microencapsulated Suspension, Emulsifiable Concentrate, Oil in water Emulsion) By Crop Type (Grains and Cereals, Fruits and Vegetables, Oilseeds and Pulses), By Geography (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Europe) – Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Market Dynamics: Insecticides Market

Rise in concerns regarding the diseases which are transferable from insects to plants and inclination towards adoption of novel insecticides are expected to propel the growth of insecticides market. Furthermore, increase in pest management service industries, rise in demand for food grains, increases in population pool enables boost the growth of insecticides market. However, toxic properties of insecticides, lack of awareness regarding insecticides will hamper the growth of insecticides market.

Market Scope: Insecticides Market

The Insecticides Market is classified on the basis of type, crop type, mode of application, formulation and region

Based on Type, Market is segmented as

Organophosphates

Pyrethroids

Organochlorine

Botanicals

Carbamates

Based on Crop Type, Market is segmented as

Fruits and Vegetables

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Based on Mode of Application, Market is segmented as

Soil Treatment

Foliar Spray

Post-harvest

Seed Treatment

Based on Formulation, Market is segmented as

Wettable Powder

Suspension Concentrate

Granules

Microencapsulated Suspension

Emulsifiable Concentrate

Oil in Water Emulsion

Based on Region, Market is segmented as

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America

The Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis: Insecticides Market

Global Insecticides Market is segmented as Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and The Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate market share owing to growing food grains export, increasing pool of population, high consumption of agriculture products, and major dependence on the agricultural economy. North America holds a significant position followed by Europe, as U.S. is the largest producer of food grains, increase in consumption of food grains, technological advancements, huge health consciousness among the consumers.

Competition Assessment: Insecticides Market

Some of the players in Insecticides Market are

Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Monsanto Company (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Bayer CropScience AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd. (Japan)

INCOTEC Group BV (Netherlands)

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel)

United Phosphorus Limited (India)

Notable Market Developments

In August 2018, Mahindra Agri Solutions launched Tromph, an advanced insecticide

In May 2017, Bayer Crop Science India, launches Temprid a new insecticide to control cockroaches.

