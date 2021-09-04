“Kuwait: Country Intelligence Report”, a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Kuwait today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2022. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband and mobile segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Kuwait’s total telecom services market will grow from $2.3bn in 2017 to an estimated $3.4bn in 2022 at a CAGR of 8% mainly driven by mobile data and fixed broadband segments. Mobile voice was the largest revenue contributor to the total telecom services market in 2017, but its revenue will decline at a CAGR of 1.3% over the forecast period. Mobile data revenue will grow at a CAGR of 18.4% led by steady rise in smartphone penetration, growing adoption of connected devices, increase in 4G adoption and rising mobile data usage. Fixed broadband revenue will grow the fastest, at a CAGR of 23.8% over 2017-2022 with increasing adoption of FTTH and fixed wireless services.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Demographic and macroeconomic context in Kuwait.

– The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more.

– Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice and mobile data markets.

– The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

– Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

– Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope

– The overall telecom service revenue in Kuwait will grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2017-2022.

– Mobile revenue accounted for 84.8% of total service revenue in 2017, supported by increasing adoption of 4G services and data-centric mobile plans.

– Zain Kuwait led the country’s mobile market in terms of mobile subscriptions for 2017, followed by Viva Kuwait and Ooredoo Kuwait.

– In the fixed broadband market, KEMS/Zajil, FASTtelco and Mada were the top three players in 2017. We expect FASTtelco to closely challenge KEMS/Zajil over the forecast period.

– The country’s strategic development plan “New Kuwait 2035” will open further opportunities for operators and technology vendors in smart services and digital transformation solutions.

