Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Industry

Description

This report focuses on Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

This report focuses on Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DowAksa

Toray Industries

SGL Group

Hexcel Corporation

Cytec Solvay Group

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

Hyosung Corporation

Gurit Holding AG

Plasan Carbon Composites

Kringlan Composites AG

Formosa Plastics Corporation

TenCate NV

Toho Tenax Co., Ltd.

Zoltek Companies, Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-based CFRTP

Pitch-based CFRTP

Segment by Application

Automotive

Wind Turbines

Construction

Sport Equipment

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP)

1.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-based CFRTP

1.2.3 Pitch-based CFRTP

1.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Wind Turbines

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Sport Equipment

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Business

7.1 DowAksa

7.1.1 DowAksa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 DowAksa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Toray Industries

7.2.1 Toray Industries Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Toray Industries Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 SGL Group

7.3.1 SGL Group Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 SGL Group Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Hexcel Corporation

7.4.1 Hexcel Corporation Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Hexcel Corporation Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Cytec Solvay Group

7.5.1 Cytec Solvay Group Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Cytec Solvay Group Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Teijin Limited

7.6.1 Teijin Limited Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Teijin Limited Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

…

