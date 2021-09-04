Nematicides Market: By Outline, Dynamic, Type, Product Form, Application, Area, Summary, Regional Analysis, Key Players, Trends and Industry Forecast 2018-2024

Global Nematicides Market

Market Outline: Nematicides Market

Nematicides are the chemical pesticides used in crops to control the growth of nematodes, which are a major reason for the crop loss. Nematicides increases the quality and yield of the agriculture products. Nematicides are available in the two forms which include fumigant and contact application. Apart from the protection of plants from parasites, nematicides also help in the increasing of soil fertility. The most commonly used nematicides are the fumigants, carbamates, and organophosphates among others.

Market Dynamics: Nematicides Market

Rapid industrialization leads to decrease in arable land, increase in global population demanding for quality food products, rise in the incidence of diseases caused by nematodes, technological advancements in organic farming practices are anticipated to fuel the nematicides market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing the R&D activities for the innovation of newer nematicides, low cost of the products, and increase in awareness about the nematicides among farmers are expected to propel the revenue of nematicides market over the forecast period. However, stringent regulatory policies on synthetic nematicides, use of alternative products such as bionematicides, adverse effects associated with the nematicides, and high product development and registration cost are the factors hampering the growth of nematicides market.

For sample copy of [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/AR/QBI-PBI-AR-3186

Market Scope: Nematicides Market

Nematicides market is segmented on the basis of nematicides type, product form, mode of application, and application area

Based on the nematicides type, it is segmented into the following:

Organophosphates

Fumigants

Carbamates

Others

Based on the product form, it is segmented into the following:

Liquid

Solid

Based on the mode of application, it is segmented into the following:

Spraying

Irrigation

Seed Treatment

Fumigation

Based on the application area, it is segmented into the following:

Industrial

Agricultural

Others

Market Summary: Nematicides Market

For more [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/AR/QBI-PBI-AR-3186

Nematicides market is growing at a significant CAGR owing to increase in the prevalence of plant diseases and adoption of newer organic farming practices. Increase in the R&D activities for the development newer products and product approvals from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are the factors expected to propel the revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, acquisitions and mergers, product launchings, and expanding the business around the globe are the strategies followed by the companies for increasing their revenue share in market. For instance, in May 2013, Syngenta AG launched Clariva, a seed treatment nematicide used to control the growth of nematodes in agricultural crops. Moreover, in August 2015, Bayer CropScience AG launched Velum Prime in Malawi market to destroy the parasites present in the plants.

Regional Analysis: Nematicides Market

Geographically, nematicides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America nematicides market driven by decrease in arable land, and increase in the production of fruits and vegetables in the region. Europe nematicides market occupies significant share due to increase in agriculture farming in Spain, France, and Germany, adoption of newer organic farming practices, and rise in R&D activities for the innovation of newer products. Asia Pacific nematicides market is an emerging region for market players due to high dependence on agriculture farming, increase in preference for high yield with better quality products, and decrease in arable land.

Market Participants: Nematicides Market

Some of the players in market are Monsanto Company (U.S), BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (U.S.), American Vanguard Corporation (U.S.), Valent Corporation (U.S.), Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), and Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd. (Japan) to name a few.

Notable Market Developments: Nematicides Market

In September 2018, American Vanguard Corporation has acquired Grupo Agricenter for the diversification of nematicides business in Latin America region

In August 2018, Nufarm launched Saddler 350 SC, a nematicide used for the seed treatment in Brazil

Purchase the most updated [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/AR/QBI-PBI-AR-3186/