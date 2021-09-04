Noise Insulation Jackets Market to Register Unwavering Growth During 2028

Noise Insulation Jackets Market: Introduction

In fast growing economies and developing markets, oil & gas and chemical industries are expected to witness traction in the coming years. Advancements in technology have led to higher acceptance for products, such as noise insulation jackets, which are used to reduce noise pollution in the workplace. Motors and compressors are leading offenders when it comes to noise pollution. Different types of noise insulation jacket materials are available in markets, such as silicone, fiber glass and pyrogel XT-E.

Continuous exposure to high noise levels leads to a plethora of harmful effects, such as increased stress, hearing loss, increased blood pressure, heart problems and trouble in concentrating and interference with verbal communication. Hence, noise insulation jackets are expected to emerge as an essential product in the near future and will be used by various end-user industries. Strong outlook for end-user industries in the coming years will create considerable opportunities for noise insulation jackets manufacturers.

Noise Insulation Jackets Market: Market Dynamics

Noise Insulation Jackets Market Drivers:

In the industrial sector, noise insulation jackets generally improve occupant & workplace comfort by reducing noise pollution, which is expected to be the prime factor responsible for the growth of the noise insulation jackets market over the forecast period. Moreover, noise insulation jackets can be easily removed and replaced, which facilitates easy repair and maintenance. This is also expected to give traction to the growth of noise insulation jackets in the coming decade. That apart, ever growing end-use industries, such as oil & gas, chemicals, automotive, construction, etc., both in developing and developed economies, are expected to further boost the demand for noise insulation jackets over the forecast period.

Noise Insulation Jackets Market Restraints:

The prices of noise insulation jacket materials are highly volatile, which is projected to be a retraining factor for the growth of the global noise insulation jackets market over the forecast period.

Noise Insulation Jackets Market Trends:

Market players of noise insulations jackets are focusing on research and development (R&D) activities to develop efficient and advanced products. Moreover, the manufacturers are offering customized noise insulation jackets based on customer demand to expand their consumer base and market share in the global market.

Noise Insulation Jackets Market: Segmentation

The global noise insulation jackets market can be segmented on the basis of material type, thickness, applications and end user.

On the basis of material type, the global noise insulation jackets market can be segmented into:

Silicone

Fiber Glass

Pyrogel XT-E

On the basis of thickness, the global noise insulation jackets market can be segmented into:

Less than 25 mm

25 – 35 mm

Above 35 mm

On the basis of application, the global noise insulation jackets market can be segmented into:

Compressor

Motors

Gearbox

Steam & Gas Turbines

Others

On the basis of end user, the global noise insulation jackets market can be segmented into:

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Automotive

Construction

Marine

Aerospace

Others

Noise Insulation Jackets Market: Regional Outlook

Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific is expected to be closely followed by North America in the noise insulation jackets market. Both these markets are predicted to witness significant growth in the noise insulation jackets market owing to increasing norms being put to curb noise pollution in emerging economies, such as the India and China. Western Europe is estimated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period owing to high demand for noise insulations jackets from the growing industrial sector in the region. Latin America is anticipated to witness fastest growth in the noise insulation jackets market over the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for noise insulations jackets from the oil & gas industry in the region.

Noise Insulation Jackets Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key participants identified across the value chain of the global noise insulation jackets market include:

Thermaxx Jackets

ATHALYE GROUP

ISC Insulated Soft Covers LTD

Unionfull (Insulation) Group Ltd.

Barrier Group

Insultech, LLC

NK Group

Fibre-Tech

Old Dominion Insulation

Advance Thermal Corp.

