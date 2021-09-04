Oilseeds Market: By Seed, Trait, End-Product Application, Geographic segmentation, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2024
Market Outline: Oilseeds Market
Seeds are the embryonic plants enclosed in protective outer covering. Oilseeds are used in agriculture farming to produce oils as end products. Generally, oils are produced from various crops such as soybean, cotton, palm seeds, cotton seeds, ground nuts, vegetables, and sunflower among others. These oils are used in the domestic purpose as a cooking oil, manufacturing of food and feed products, and other industrial applications. Nowadays, these oils are also used as biofuels in vehicles.
Market Dynamics: Oilseeds Market
Drivers
Increase in the farming of oil producing crops due to rise in household consumption of oils
Technological advancements of the seeds such as genetically modified seeds
Increase in the R&D activities coupled with government support for the innovation of novel seeds
Restraints
High cost with long duration for R&D activities
Stringent regulations for the approval newer seeds
Fluctuations in environmental conditions leads to quick spoilage of seeds
Market Scope: Oilseeds Market
Global oilseeds market is segmented on the basis of seed type, trait type, application, and region
Based on the seed type, oilseeds market is segmented into the following
- Cotton Seeds
- Palm Seeds
- Sunflower Seeds
- Soybean Seeds
- Groundnut Seeds
- Vegetable Seeds
- Others
Based on the trait type, oilseeds market is segmented into the following:
- Conventional Seeds
- Genetically Modified Seeds
Based on the end-product application, oilseeds market is segmented into the following:
- Domestic
- Industries
- Bio-Fuels
Based on the region, oilseeds market is segmented into the following:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Competition Assessment: Oilseeds Market
Some of the players in the global oilseeds market include:
- Syngenta AG (Switzerland)
- Monsanto Company (U.S)
- Bayer CropScience AG (Germany)
- Sakata Seed Corp (Japan)
- KWS SAAT SE (Germany)
- Du Pont De Nemours and Company (U.S.)
- Groupe Limagrain (France)
- Bunge Limited (U.S.)
- Wilmar International Limited (Singapore)
- Takii & Co. Ltd. (Japan)
