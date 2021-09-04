Oilseeds Market: By Seed, Trait, End-Product Application, Geographic segmentation, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2024

Market Outline: Oilseeds Market

Seeds are the embryonic plants enclosed in protective outer covering. Oilseeds are used in agriculture farming to produce oils as end products. Generally, oils are produced from various crops such as soybean, cotton, palm seeds, cotton seeds, ground nuts, vegetables, and sunflower among others. These oils are used in the domestic purpose as a cooking oil, manufacturing of food and feed products, and other industrial applications. Nowadays, these oils are also used as biofuels in vehicles.

Market Dynamics: Oilseeds Market

Drivers

Increase in the farming of oil producing crops due to rise in household consumption of oils

Technological advancements of the seeds such as genetically modified seeds

Increase in the R&D activities coupled with government support for the innovation of novel seeds

Restraints

High cost with long duration for R&D activities

Stringent regulations for the approval newer seeds

Fluctuations in environmental conditions leads to quick spoilage of seeds

Market Scope: Oilseeds Market

Global oilseeds market is segmented on the basis of seed type, trait type, application, and region

Based on the seed type, oilseeds market is segmented into the following

Cotton Seeds

Palm Seeds

Sunflower Seeds

Soybean Seeds

Groundnut Seeds

Vegetable Seeds

Others

Based on the trait type, oilseeds market is segmented into the following:

Conventional Seeds

Genetically Modified Seeds

Based on the end-product application, oilseeds market is segmented into the following:

Domestic

Industries

Bio-Fuels

Based on the region, oilseeds market is segmented into the following:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competition Assessment: Oilseeds Market

Some of the players in the global oilseeds market include:

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Monsanto Company (U.S)

Bayer CropScience AG (Germany)

Sakata Seed Corp (Japan)

KWS SAAT SE (Germany)

Du Pont De Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Groupe Limagrain (France)

Bunge Limited (U.S.)

Wilmar International Limited (Singapore)

Takii & Co. Ltd. (Japan)

