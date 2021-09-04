Omnichannel Retail Commerce Platform Market 2019 Global Size, Historical Analysis, Recent Trends, Opportunity Assessment, Future Scope and Potential of Industry by 2023

The report on the global Omnichannel Retail Commerce Platform market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights

Omni-channel retailing is the retailers ability to combine multiple established sales channels and integrate them efficiently to interact with the customers, providing customer satisfaction increasing one’s own sales. Some channels used by the retailers include websites, mobile applications, and physical stores. The retailer does not necessarily have to operate through all these channels, however the greater number of channels help create more interaction with the customers thereby increasing the overall sales.

Key factors driving the growth of omnichannel retail commerce platform market are the increasing adoption of e-commerce for convenient online shopping purposes and the rising adoption of smartphones and tablets. The use of multi-channel approach enables retailers with enhanced operational efficiency and thus increase their sales subsequently increasing their profits.The retailers also get an added advantage of knowing the customer behaviour and purchasing habits, thereby reducing the store traffic and minimizing their expenses. However, high initial investments and complexity in the supply chain are factors hampering the growth of omnichannel retail commerce platform market.

Major Key players

IBM Corporation (US),

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (US),

NCR Corporation (US),

com (US),

Oracle Corporation (US),

SAP SE (Germany),

Toshiba Corporation (Japan),

Diebold Nixdorf AG (Germany),

Infosys Ltd (India),

Infor Global Solutions Inc (US).

Other players in the omnichannel retail commerce platform market are Dunnhumby (UK), iVend Retail (US) and Retail pro international (US).

According to MRFR, Global Omnichannel Retail Commerce Platform Market is expected to grow from USD 2.99 billion in 2017 to USD 11.01 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.48% during the forecast period.

Latest Industry News

Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), DBS, and Singtel have collaborated to roll out a new 99%SME e-commerce platform known as 99sme.sg. The new platform aims to help Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) merchants in Singapore to easily adopt digital technologies and provide their customers with omnichannel experiences.

Oracle Retail has launched Oracle Retail Xstore Office Cloud Service. This service eliminates the need for data center investment by centralizing all back-office elements of store operations.

Kroger and Microsoft have collaborated to launch a high-technology store that offers ‘cashier-less’ check-outs and ‘digital shelves’ at two of its locations in the USA. The partners have plans to roll this out to all of its 2,780 supermarkets.

Competitive Analysis

Omnichannel is creating a seamless shopping experience for the customers whether the customer is in a brick-and-mortar store or on any other digital channel and therefore the retailers focus on providing proper omnichannel platform and an integrated shopping experience to the customers. Many online retailers went offline as well as that of traditional retail businesses went digital considering the potential of the omnichannel retailing. For example, the two biggest e-commerce giants in the market such as Amazon and Alibaba, have now expanded their offline footprints by launch of new brick and mortar stores to gain maximum market share. Also, many other companies are involved in mergers, acquisitions, partnerships and joint ventures to enhance their sales channels and thus gain considerable profits.

Segmentation.

The global omnichannel retail commerce platform market can be segmented by deployment, solution, vertical, and lastly, region. By deployment, this market has been segmented into SaaS platform deployment and On-Premise deployment mode. Based on a solution, the market has been segmented into customer-relationship management (CRM), e-Commerce, order management, Point of Sales, retail order broker cloud service, warehouse management, and others. By vertical, the market has been segmented into apparel & footwear, consumer electronics, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and others.

Regional Analysis

The regional segmentation of the global omnichannel retail commerce platform market segments the market into regional markets known as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). During the forecast period, North America is expected to hold the largest market share due to high level of digitization and an increase in online sales. The primal country-specific markets in this region are the United States of America (USA), Canada, and Mexico.

Europe is a crucial regional market as technological advancement in this region is very high, second only to North America. In Europe also, the trend of online shopping is growing. Important country-specific markets in this region are France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom (UK).

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest growing regional market due to the large e-commerce market and the increasing adoption of click and collect system. Significant country-specific markets in this region are China, India, and Japan, followed by the remaining countries in the Asia Pacific region.

The RoW segment in this report covers the countries in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Argentina and Brazil are two strong economies in Latin America that can emerge as big markets shortly.

Marketing agencies

