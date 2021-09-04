Online Video Platforms Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Online Video Platforms Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 104 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

OVP or Online Video Platforms can use a user-generated content (UGC) model, software as a service (SaaS) business model or a do it yourself (DIY) model. OVP offers an end to end solution from creating a website, uploading video, encoding video, video playback to user management for both video on demand and live streaming. Usually, OVPs have Content Management System (CMS) where users need to login to add content, upload video, setting up monetization plan, view video analytics which may include, detailed insights of video performance such as, video watch time, total number of video views, unique views and impressions; stats on user visits, location and behavior on the site. OVPs also provide customized video players where end users can watch videos. Many OVPs provide third party video player which can be embedded in a website. Although there are several OVP providers that are also present in broadcast markets, serving video on demand set-top boxes, OVPs are related to the over-the-top (OTT) content video industry.

This report studies the Online Video Platforms Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

In this report, we defines OVPs as fee-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) online content businesses that enable content owners to ingest, transcode, store, manage, protect, publish, syndicate, track and monetize online video.

An online video platform (OVP) is a fee-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) online content solution that enables content owners to ingest, transcode, store, manage, protect, publish, syndicate, track, and monetize online video. The global OVP market has seen tremendous growth over the past few year. Enterprises, media, and entertainment companies are increasingly relying on OVP solutions to manage, publish, and monetize video content in a scalable manner.-Enterprises are increasingly experimenting with video as they realize its power as a communications tool.

On the whole the OVP market is still very much in the growth phase, and is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.13% over the next years. The North America, Europe and Latin America market will lead the way, followed closely by the Asia-Pacific (Ex. Japan), Japan and Middle East and Africa markets.-Over the past year, the North America and Latin American regions have shown huge potential for growth.

In the applications, the Enterprise segment were estimated to account for the highest revenue share of 56.34 % in 2017, even larger than the media and entertainment industry.

In 2018, the global Online Video Platforms market size was 780 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2580 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online Video Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Video Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

Brightcove

Ooyala (Telstra)

Piksel

thePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions)

IBM Cloud Video

Kaltura

Samba Tech

Wistia

Arkena

Xstream

Ensemble Video

MediaPlatform

Viocorp

Anvato (Google)

Vzaar

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SaaS Model

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Media and Entertainment Industry

Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Online Video Platforms report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Online Video Platforms Market
An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
Market segmentation up to the second or third level
Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
Important changes in market dynamics
Emerging niche segments and regional markets
Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
Market shares and strategies of key players
Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Video Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Online Video Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Video Platforms are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

