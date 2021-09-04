Pesticide Residue Testing Market: By Type, Class, Crop, Regional Analysis, Key Players, Testing, Scope, Future Forecasting, Trends, and Industry Overview

Global Pesticide Residue Testing Market

Market Outline: Pesticide Residue Testing Market

Pesticides are the chemical substances used to control the insects, fungi, and other pests on agriculture crops. Pesticide residue may remain on or in food after sprayed on to food crops. Regulatory bodies are specifying the maximum residual limits in the food due to toxic nature that can cause severe health hazards if consumed. Pesticide residues are carcinogenic and may affect the reproductive and nervous systems. Pesticide residues are majorly observed in the poultry, grains, fruits and vegetables, fish, and other aquatic products. Pesticide residues are tested in the laboratories by using various liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, and other techniques.

Market Dynamics: Pesticide Residue Testing Market

Rise in awareness about the food safety among consumers, implementation of stringent regulatory policies for the food testing, technological advancements in the residue testing, and increase in the trading of food products are anticipated to fuel the pesticide residue testing market over the forecast period. Moreover, increase in the use of pesticides in agriculture and aquaculture farming leads to its residue remnants in the food products, which is expected to propel the pesticide residue testing market over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness about the food safety regulations in underdeveloped countries, high cost of services, and unavailability of food testing infrastructure are expected to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast timeframe.

Market Scope: Pesticide Residue Testing Market

Pesticide residue testing market is segmented on the basis of pesticide type, pesticide class, and crop type

Based on the pesticide type, it is segmented into the following:

Fungicides

Insecticides

Herbicides

Nematicides

Others

Based on the pesticide class, it is segmented into the following:

Organophosphates

Organochlorates

Organonitrogens

Carbamates

Others

Based on the crop type, it is segmented into the following:

Fruits & vegetables

Meat & poultry

Cereals & grains

Dairy products

Others

Market Summary: Pesticide Residue Testing Market

Pesticide residue testing market has a lucrative growth over the forecast period. Severalinternational players are actively working in the development of newer testing methods. Moreover, collaboration between the industries and food testing laboratories may immensely boost the pesticide residue testing market. For instance, in January 2014, The European Union Reference Laboratories (EURL) and UK Food and Environment Research Agency (FERA) are collaborated with Thermo Fischer Scientific to develop the methods for qualitative and quantitative analysis of pesticide residues in food. Furthermore, acquisitions and mergers, launching of newer tests, and business expansions are the strategies followed by the market players to increase their revenue share in residue testing market. For instance, in October 2017, Steep hill launched new cannabis pesticide residue test in California.

Regional Analysis: Pesticide Residue Testing Market

Geographically, Pesticide residue testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America pesticide residue testing market is projected to expand at significant rate due to stringent regulations by the government for food safety, well-established residue testing infrastructure, huge number of service providers, and government initiations for the production pesticide residue-free food. Moreover, Europe pesticide residue testing market occupies significant share in global market, owing to the collaboration between the companies and government laboratories, adoption of newer techniques by the testing service providers, upsurge in the number of food industries, and rise in awareness about the food safety in consumers. However, Asia Pacific pesticide residue testing market exhibiting significant growth owing to increase in the food consumption, stringent regulations in the trading of food products, and adoption of newer technologies.

Market Participants: Pesticide Residue Testing Market

Some of the players in market are Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), SCS Global Services (U.S.), ALS Limited (Australia), Bureau Veritas S.A. (France), AsureQuality Ltd (New Zealand), and Intertek Group plc (U.K.), Microbac Laboratories, Inc (U.S.) to name a few.

Notable Market Developments: Pesticide Residue Testing Market

In August 2018, Eurofins Scientific strengthened its footprint in food and agroscience testing in Japan with the acquisition of Japan Analytical Chemistry Consultants Co. Ltd. (JACC) and Ecopro Research K.K. (Ecopro)

