Platelet Concentration Systems Market Research Report, Revenue, Manufactures and Forecast Until 2026

Platelet rich plasma (PRP) is a regenerative injection therapy which stimulate body’s natural healing process. Platelet Rich Plasma is a plasma fraction of autologous blood which has been enriched with platelets by specialized equipment. Platelet-rich plasma is a non-surgical alternative to potential cure areas, such as orthopedics, sports medicine, dentistry, ENT, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, urology, and wound healing; as well as cosmetic, cardiothoracic, and maxillofacial surgery. Platelet concentration systems are designed for safe and rapid preparation of platelet rich plasma at the point of care from a small amount of patient’s blood sample. Such concentrated systems offers high platelet yield through centrifugal action which preserves the fragile buffy coat. This buffy coat is suspended in the volume of plasma and delivered back to the patient. Depending on the system used for the preparation of PRP the concentration of platelets may range from four to eight times. In addition many systems available in the market now a days also allow collection of platelet poor plasma which can be delivered to the patients as an autologous fibrin product for topical homeostasis. The market for platelet concentration systems is expected to grow at a good pace attributed to increasing technological advancements and increasing application of PRP therapy in sports medicine.

Foremost drivers for platelet concentration systems include rising prevalence of musculoskeletal injuries with rising application of PRP therapy in sports medicine. According to the European Injury Data Base, approximately 4.5 million people aged 15 years and above are treated in EU hospitals for sports injury annually. Also introduction of technologically advanced platelet concentration systems in the preparation of autologous blood concentrate would enhance the rapid penetration of these devices in the forthcoming years. For instance, PEAK PRP System (DePuy) prepares highly concentrated 3 ml of PRP from 27 ml of whole blood in only two and half minutes. However, strong competition from local manufactures may affect the overall market growth of platelet concentration systems in the near future.

The global platelet concentration system market is segmented on the basis of technology, end user and regions.

Segmentation by Technology

Apheresis Technology

Single Spin Technology

Double Spin Technology

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Sports injury centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

With introduction of technologically advanced concentration systems in terms of producing highly concentrated platelets in a short duration is expected to create tremendous opportunities for the market growth in the forthcoming years.

On the basis of region presence, the platelet concentration system is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Currently, North America has the largest market share in the use of platelet concentration systems attributed to increasing prevalence of sports related injuries followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. European Commission states that, in a year, about 15-20% of primary care consultation in Europe is for musculoskeletal injuries. However, platelet rich plasma therapy is an attractive and promising alternative to surgery, for treating musculoskeletal injuries such as tennis elbow, achilles tendinopathy and plantar fasciitis, by promoting safe and effective wound healing. However, with development of sophisticated R&D infrastructure in emerging region such as APAC, is expected to gain traction in the forthcoming years. Other factors expected to have the prominent impact on the growth of platelet concentration system are increasing patient awareness and affordability levels and regulatory harmonization.

Platelet Concentration Systems Market: Market Players

Some of the key market players in the global platelet concentration systems includes, Anthrax Inc., Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson’s, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Terumo Corporation, Arteriocyte Medical Systems, Inc., Glofinn Oy., Exactech Inc., Harvest Technologies Corp., Nuo Therapeutics, Inc., Regen Lab SA,