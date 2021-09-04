Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Size, Share | Industry Analysis Report, 2025

Pneumatic conveying represents the core of a bulk material handling system. Increasing industry demands for larger product capacities, greater product variability and longer conveying distances to drive the pneumatic conveying systems market share to another level. The report cover innovative pneumatic conveying processes and components with a wide selection and range.

Adroit Market Research launched a study on, “Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Size 2017 by its Operating Principle, Its Technology, Its End-Use, Regions and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The report encapsulates the global pneumatic conveying systems market trends for a period ranging from 2015 to 2025. The global pneumatic conveying systems market report presents a qualitative analysis of market drivers, market restraints, and value chain.

The global pneumatic conveying systems market size is expected to reach USD 37.4 billion by 2025. The past few decades have been defined by developments in conveyance technologies and material handling which have been instrumental in propelling the global pneumatic conveying systems market growth. This has helped the market to gain a significant position in the sector of conveying materials. Furthermore, on account of the fast-paced development in the conveying field, systems which are capable of handling light-density, as well as high-density materials, have been inducted into the global market scenario.

The global pneumatic conveying systems market trends aim at a rapid growth due to the advantages offered by these systems such as ease of maintenance, wide diversity of products handled by one conveyor, high reliability, custom, and mobile configurations, and easy conveyor line routing as opposed to the conventional conveying systems. These are the primary factors which have accelerated the deployment of pneumatic conveying systems in numerous industries.

Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Value Share, By End-Use, 2017 (%)

The global pneumatic conveying system market segmented on the basis of end-use industries was dominated by the food industry. This segment accounted for 28.8% of the overall global pneumatic system market share in 2017. The conventional mechanical conveyors are not enclosed, resulting in the release of dust into the air as well as loss of food materials during the transfer. Further, conventional systems occupy more space and require constant maintenance as a result of a large number of mobile parts. Pneumatic conveying systems do away with all the above limitations and offer benefits such as energy efficiency, easy installation and operation, and lowered material costs. These additional benefits have led to the higher preference of pneumatic conveying systems among the manufacturers and are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global pneumatic conveying systems market was dominated by Europe, occupying around 30% of the overall market revenue in 2017. The global pneumatic market trend that is propelling growth in Europe is the presence of a highly developed food & beverage sector. Europe has been the global leader in integrating advanced technologies for optimizing plant output and deploying energy efficient solutions. Europe which remains the global exporter of food and beverage products is witnessing large scale automation in this sector, thereby driving the pneumatic conveying systems market.

Hillenbrand Inc., Schenck Process Holdings GmbH, Nilfisk Group, Zeppelin Systems GmbH, Clyde Bergemann Power Group, and KC Green Holdings Co. Ltd. are some of the key players operating within the global pneumatic conveying systems market.

Key segments of the global pneumatic conveying systems market

Operating Principle Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Dilute Phase Conveying

Dense Phase Conveying

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Vacuum System

Positive Pressure System

Combination System

End Use Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Rubber and Plastics

Ceramics

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America US Rest of North America

Europe Germany Italy France UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

