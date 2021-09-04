Prenatal Vitamin Preparation Market to Increase Exponentially During 2016 – 2026

Prenatal vitamin are prescribed during pregnancy and postnatal lactation. Prenatal vitamins comprises of a variety of vitamins and minerals that help baby get nutrients that are essential for healthy growth. Minerals and vitamins such as folic acid, iron and calcium are vital for proper fetal growth and development. Currently, in the US, all obstetricians recommend pregnant women to take prenatal vitamins to avoid and reduce birth defects. Prenatal vitamin also facilitate healthy delivery. Increasing awareness about the benefits of prenatal vitamins to the pregnant women would positively impact the sales of prenatal vitamins and is expected exhibit continues growth in prenatal vitamin preparation market over the forecast period. However factors such as dropping in birth rates, increasing trend of one child policy, reduction in the number of children per family would be the major challenges affecting the growth of prenatal vitamin preparation market.

Prenatal Vitamin Preparation Market: Drivers & Restraints

Prenatal vitamin preparation market opens up opportunities to converge in healthcare industry. Factors contributing the growth of prenatal vitamin preparation market are rising awareness among pregnant women, gynecologists and increasing adoption rate of prenatal products. In addition factors such as economic conditions and growing disposable incomes is improving the accessibility of prenatal products. However factors such as side effects of these products, pregnant women which cannot put up with multivitamins may affect the growth of prenatal vitamin preparation market.

Prenatal Vitamin Preparation Market: Segmentation

Prenatal vitamin preparation marketis segmented on basis of product type, end user and regional presence:

By Product Type

Folic Acid

Iron

Calcium

Essential Fatty Acids

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Supermarkets

Drug store

Prenatal Vitamin Preparation Market: Overview

Factors such as increasing demand for prenatal vitamins, increasing awareness about significant importance of prenatal vitamins is expected to provide traction to the growth of prenatal vitamin preparation marketover the forecast period (2016-2026). Lack nutrition supply from regular diet, increasing reimbursement for prenatal care and maternity service are like to provide boost to the growth of prenatal vitamin preparation market.

Prenatal Vitamin Preparation Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of region presence, prenatal vitamin preparation market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia pacific excluding japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. China followed by North America market have a larger market share in prenatal vitamin preparation due to growing concerns about baby’s health few consumers will spend on prenatal products and few consumer may forgo them and concentrate on improving through notorious diet. Markets of Asia-Pacific region are showing growth at moderate pace, due to educational programs and awareness about the prenatal products

Prenatal Vitamin Preparation Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the prenatal vitamin preparation market are Abbott Laboratories, Zahler, FoodState, Inc., Contract NUTRA, Matsun Nutrition, Rainbow Lightand Mission Pharmacal Company and others.