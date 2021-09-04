Retail Banking Market Dynamics: Sweden 2018 Macroeconomic Overview by Marginalen Bank, SEB, Nordax AB, Danske Bank, Swedbank, Ikano Bank, Nordea, Handelsbanken, SBAB, Länsförsäkringar Bank, Skandia, Collector Bank, Nordnet

The Swedish credit card market reported poor performance during 2013-17, but is expected to recover slowly going forward. The retail deposit and mortgage markets in Sweden are expected to decelerate during 2018-22 after a strong performance in the preceding five-year period, while the personal loan market is expected to remain steady. Swedish banks have reported higher profitability compared to their peers in Denmark and Norway, and their operating efficiency is also on an upward trend.

Get Sample Copy of This Report at www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2751280

Key Major Companies Mentioned:

Marginalen Bank

SEB

Nordax AB

Danske Bank

Swedbank

Ikano Bank

Nordea

Handelsbanken

SBAB

Länsförsäkringar Bank

Skandia

Collector Bank

Nordnet

Key Highlights

– Among the top banks in the Swedish retail deposits market, SEB increased its market share the most in 2017.

– Credit card balances are expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 1.6% over 2018-22.

– Personal loan balances are expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 5.8% over 2018-22.

Scope

– The outlook for deposits, credit cards, personal loans, and mortgages.

– Net changes in market share across all four product areas.

– Overall financial performance including profitability, efficiency, and income sources.

Reasons to buy

– Identify factors affecting growth prospects across the deposit, credit card, personal loan, and mortgage markets.

– Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

– Assess the financial performance of competitors.

Some Major Point From Table of Contents

Macroeconomic Overview

Retail Deposits

Credit Cards

Personal Loans

Mortgages

Financial Ratios Market Average

Competitor Financial Performance

Appendix

Else place an Inquire before [email protected] www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2751280

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]