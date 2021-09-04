Rising Awareness Anticipated to Drive Odor Detection Equipment Market

Odor Detection Equipment Market: Definition and Introduction

Odor Detection Equipment are devices that identify odor emanating from human and non-human sources. Odor Detection Equipment perform the same function as a typical human or animal nose, by detecting and identifying odor based on the molecules and their typical physical or chemical patterns. Odor is a composition of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) which have a relative molecular mass that is between 30 g/mole to 300 g/mole. Odor is one of the most frequent cause of complaints related to air pollution and it may emanate from a variety of different sources such as rotting food or other vegetation in residential areas, odor from manufacturing facilities, sewerage treatment plants, industrial facilities such as refineries etc. The precise detection of odor is extremely important for human health, safety and survival. In commercial and industrial set-ups, odor detectinon equipment perform this critical function of detecting foul odor or critical incidences such as gas leaks, so that sources can be identified and preventive measures taken at the earliest. Odor detection equipment are of various types and have been in development since many decades now. However, the overall complexity of associated with detecting odor, especially when single devices need to identify multiple kinds of odors, have presented challenges for the odor detection equipment development.

Considering these aspects of the Odor Detection Equipment, the study of the trends and forecasts of the Odor Detection Equipment market becomes an important read.

Odor Detection Equipment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of technology type, the Odor Detection Equipment market can be segmented as,

Chemical Sensors

Biosensors

Gas Chromatography System

Mass Spectrometers

Differential Optical Absorption Spectrometers

Hybrid Systems

On the basis of application, the Odor Detection Equipment market can be segmented as,

Real-time/On-site

Laboratory/Off-site

On the basis of end use, the Odor Detection Equipment market can be segmented as,

Personal

Commercial

Industrial

Research

Government & Municipal

Odor Detection Equipment Market: Dynamics

Odor Detection Equipment find widespread use for various applications including for the detection of odor in public facilities such as lavatories, odor from production process, air & odor quality during food products manufacturing, detecting specific odors in healthcare facilities such as nursing homes and hospitals, measuring intensity of foul odor emanating from sewage treatment or garbage disposal sites, and detection of total volatile organic content of the air in industrial set ups such as petrochemical refineries. Odor Detection Equipment help uniquely identify, analyze and quantify the type, intensity and quality of odor from different sources so as to decide remedial measures. In industrial applications, odor detection equipment can play lifesaving roles by identifying harmful chemical mixtures in air when they reach unwanted levels. The odor detection equipment market is continuing to witness lot of interest from new high technology start-up companies, which are seeking ways to simplify the design & technology of odor detection equipment and improve the versatility of their applications.

Odor Detection Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

The demand for Odor Detection Equipment is set to grow at a good pace in the next five to ten years as the technology behind these equipment becomes more advanced and accurate than ever before. Asia Pacific region is expected to be significant for Odor Detection Equipment market, with large scale industrialization and growing spending in public infrastructure and scientific research. Europe and North America are also large markets for Odor Detection Equipment with well-developed systems and guidelines for the measurement and testing of odor using odor detection equipment for a wide scape of end uses and applications. Stringent public hygiene, health and safety regulations in these regions will also help the Odor Detection Equipment market. U.S., U.K., China, and Germany are some of the key countries to watch in the Odor Detection Equipment market.

Odor Detection Equipment Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the Odor Detection Equipment market include,

Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc

Shinyei Technology Co., Ltd.

ACOEM Group (Ecotech)

Olfasense GmbH

AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH

Kanomax USA, Inc.

RubiX S&I SAS

Envirosuite Limited (Odotech)

New Cosmos Electric Co., Ltd.

Aryballe Technologies

