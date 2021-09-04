Soil Wetting Agents Market: By formulation, Application, End users, Dynamics, Summary, Regional Analysis, Geographic Segmentation, Key Players, and Forecasting 2018-2024

Global Soil Wetting Agents Market: By Formulation (Liquid Formulation and Solid Formulation), By Application (Agricultural and Turf Care), By End-Use Product (Fertilizers, Crop Protecting Agents), and Geography – Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2024

Market Outline: Soil Wetting Agents Market

Soil wetting agents are the substances usually contain surfactants to reduce surface tension of water. These substances increase the water penetration ability and uniform distribution, proper drainage, moisture retention, and efficient use of water. Soil wetting agents reduce the surface tension and improve the ability of water to spread on soil surface. The formulation of soil wetting agents may also contain other active ingredients which help in the penetration of wetting agents into the soil.

Market Dynamics: Soil Wetting Agents Market

Increase in the use of soil wetting agents in turfgrass application, rise in demand for better quality and yield agro products, unfavorable environmental conditions, and high adoption of protected agriculture and precision farming practices are anticipated to fuel the soil wetting agents market. Moreover, rise in demand for crop protecting agents and fertilizers, cost-effective of soil wetting agents, and increase in the agriculture farming are expected to boost the soil wetting agents market over the forecast period. However, stringent regulatory policies for the product approval and lack of awareness about soil wetting agents in underdeveloped countries are hindering the growth of soil wetting agents market over the forecast timeframe.

Market Scope: Soil Wetting Agents Market

Soil wetting agents market is segmented on the basis of formulation, application, and end-use products

Based on the formulation, This market is segmented into the following:

Liquid

Solid

Based on the application, this market is segmented into the following:

Agriculture

Turf care

Based on the end-use products, this market is segmented into the following:

Fertilizers

Potassium

Nitrogen

Phosphorous

Crop protection Agents

Fungicides

Pesticides

Insecticides

Others

Market Summary: Soil Wetting Agents Market

Soil wetting agents market has a lucrative growth owing to changes in the farming practices and increase in the preference for quality food products with better yield. Increase in the global environmental concerns and growing number of gardens and sports clubs also boosts the market growth. In addition, majority of the local and international players are actively involved in the innovation of newer soil wetting agents. Moreover, launching of newer soil wetting agents expected to upsurge the revenue of market. For instance, in September 2014, Precision Labs launched two soil wetting agents Vivax and Alypso in the turf market.

Regional Analysis: Soil Wetting Agents Market

Geographically, global soil wetting agents market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America soil wetting agents market driven by increase in the fruits and vegetables farming, rise in the awareness about soil wetting agents, and unfavorable environmental conditions. Europe soil wetting agents market has a significant growth, which is attributed to adoption of newer products, change in farming practices, and increase in agriculture production in Germany, UK, and France are boost the market. Asia Pacific soil wetting agents market is projected to grow at significant rate due to increase in the demand for quality food products with better yield, government initiations for improving the crop yield, and adoption of newer products in the market. Latin America soil wetting agents market has lucrative growth owing to expansion of business by market players into Latin America region, consistency in expanding farmland, and rise in awareness about soil wetting agents among stakeholders. Middle East and Africa soil wetting agents market is poised to grow owing to increase in preference for quality food products coupled with rise in agriculture farming in Africa region.

Competition Assessment: Soil Wetting Agents Market

Some of the players in the global soil wetting agents market include:

Wilbur-Ellis Company (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Nufarm Limited (Australia)

ADS Agrotech Pvt. Ltd. (India)

BrettYoung Seeds Limited (Canada)

Geoponics Inc. (U.S.)

Seasol International Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Grow More, Inc. (U.S.)

Milliken Chemical (U.S.)

Precision Laboratories, LLC (U.S.)

Notable Market Developments: Soil Wetting Agents Market

In June 2017, BASF SE licensed newer soil wetting agent technologies co-developed with Cooperative Research Centre for Polymers (CRCP) to help the Australian farmers for increasing the water efficiencies and product yield

