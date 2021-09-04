Spain Retail Banking Market Dynamics by Top Key Players: Santander, Caixabank, BBVA, Bankia, Banco Sabadell, Bankinter, Kutxabank, IberCaja, Liberbank, Banco Popular

The Spanish retail mortgage and personal loan markets contracted during 2013-17, but are expected to recover over the next five years. Conversely, the credit card loans market – which reported a robust performance during 2013-17 – is expected to decelerate in the next five years. The average net interest margin for Spain was lower than France and Italy during 2013-17. The cost/income ratio also remained lower in Spain.

Get Sample Copy of This Report at www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2793523

Top Major Key Companies Mentioned:

Santander

Caixabank

BBVA

Bankia

Banco Sabadell

Bankinter

Kutxabank

IberCaja

Liberbank

Banco Popular

This report identifies macroeconomic and competitive dynamics that impact upon the Spanish retail banking market. It provides insight into –

– Among the top banks in the Spanish retail deposits market, Santander increased its market share the highest in 2017.

– Credit card balances are expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 2.0% over 2018-22.

– Mortgage balances are expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 1.2% over 2018-22.

Scope

– The outlook for deposits, credit cards, personal loans, and mortgages.

– Net changes in market share across all four product areas.

– Overall financial performance including profitability, efficiency, and income sources.

Reasons to buy

– Identify factors affecting growth prospects across the deposit, credit card, personal loan, and mortgage markets.

– Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

– Assess the financial performance of competitors.

Else place an Inquire before [email protected] www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2793523

Some Major Key Point From TOC:

Macroeconomic Overview

Retail Deposits

Credit Cards

Personal Loans

Mortgages

Financial Ratios Market Average

Competitor Financial Performance

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]