Starter Feed Market: By Outlook, Dynamics, Scope, Type of Feed, Ingredients, Livestock, Regional Analysis, Key players, Geographical Segmentation and Industry Overview

Global Starter Feed Market

Market Outline: Starter Feed Market

Starter feed is a mixture of dairy and digestive probiotics, protein products, pacifiers, enzymes and flavours & sweeteners to obtain high performing pre-starter and starter diets. In the first stages, the solid ingestion leaves from a period of adaptation of animal to a new diet. During the initial ages the animal develops its digestive and enzymatic system, in order to optimal growth and function. Usage of the quality starter feeds an initial age of animals, can obtain much higher outputs on animal performance in terms of growth, nutritional and sanitary.

Market Dynamics: Starter Feed Market

Global starter feed market is mainly driven by the rising health concerns related to animals around the globe. In addition, growing adaptation of animals, growing livestock production to meet the rising meat consumption and adaptation of precision nutrition techniques to increase the productivity of the animals. However, lack of awareness related to starter feed products and stringent regulatory policies for approval are expected to hamper the growth of the feed market during the forecast period.

Market Scope: Starter Feed Market

Global starter feed market is segmented based on type of feed, ingredients, and livestock

Based on type of feed, it is segmented into

Medicated

Non-Medicated

Based on ingredients, it is segmented into

Wheat

Corn

Soybean

Oats

Barley

Based on livestock, it is segmented into

Swine

Poultry

Ruminants

Equine

Market Summary: Starter Feed Market

Global starter feed market is growing at significant rates owing to increase in livestock production and rising animal health concerns. Poultry sub-segment in livestock segment projected to account major share in global starter feed market. Companies are collaborating to develop the new starter feeds. For instance, in January 2018, Nukamel, entered into collaboration with Alternative Swine Nutrition (ASN) for development and selling of dairy ingredient based feed product for piglets in Spain. Similarly, in October 2015, ForFarmers developed a new feed concept for the piglets, “VIDA” in collaboration with Trouw Nutrition. Company launched it in Netherlands, Germany, the UK and Belgium.

Region Analysis: Starter Feed Market

Geographically, starter feed market is segmented into five regions i.e. Latin America, Asia- Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America starter feed market expected to grow at significant rates owing to the rise in meat consumption rates, growing awareness and concerns regarding the animal health for best productivity. In addition, development of livestock industry in this region expected to fuel the growth. Asia Pacific projecting the lucrative growth opportunity for starter feed market players owing to the developing livestock industry and growing rates of meat demand in the region. In India product developments and launches by the local and international players are driving the market growth. For instance, in September 2018, Markfed launched calf starter feed in consultation with GADVASU.

Market Participants: Starter Feed Market

Some of the players in market include BASF SE (Germany), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Nukamel B.V. (Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), ForFarmers(Netherlands), Koninklijke DSM NV (Netherlands) and Evonik Industries AG (Germany) to name a few

Notable Market Developments: Starter Feed Market

In July 2014, Cargill Indonesia launched a new starter feed, “Immuno Booster” for broiler’s in Indonesia.

