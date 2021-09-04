Swine Vaccines Market: By Vaccine, Disease, Distribution Channel, Geographical Segmentation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2024

Global Swine Vaccines Market: By Vaccine Type (Inactivated Vaccines, Recombinant vaccines, Live attenuated vaccines, DNA vaccines, Subunit vaccines, Others), By Disease Type (Viral Infections, Bacterial Infections, Parasitic Infection, Fungal Infections, Others), By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Geography – Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2024

Market Outline: Swine Vaccines Market

Vaccines are the biological preparations that provide acquired immunity to the particular disease. Vaccine typically contains the agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism and made from the killed or weakened forms of microbe, its surface proteins, or toxins. Swine vaccines are manufactured for the prevention or cure of various diseases in swine. Most commonly occurred diseases in swine include parasitic diseases, foodborne diseases, and infectious diseases among others. These vaccines prevent the diseases and make the swine healthy.

Market Dynamics: Swine Vaccines Market

Drivers

Increase in the demand for healthy pork meat and rise in pork meat production

Rise in R&D expenditure for the innovation of newer vaccines

Rise in prevalence of various infectious diseases

Restraints

Stringent regulatory policies for the swine vaccine approval

Adverse effects such as allergies associated with the vaccines

High cost and lack of awareness about swine vaccines in underdeveloped countries

Market Scope: Swine Vaccines Market

Global swine vaccines market is segmented on the basis of vaccine type, disease type, distribution channel, and region

Based on the vaccine type, swine vaccines market is segmented into the following

Inactivated Vaccines

Recombinant vaccines

Live attenuated vaccines

DNA vaccines

Subunit vaccines

Others

Based on the disease type, swine vaccines market is segmented into the following

Viral Infections

Bacterial Infections

Parasitic Infection

Fungal Infections

Others

Based on the distribution channel, swine vaccines market is segmented into the following:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Based on the region, swine vaccines market is segmented into the following:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competition Assessment: Swine Vaccines Market

Some of the players in the global swine vaccines market include:

Zoetis (Pfizer, Inc.) (U.S.)

Merck & Co. Inc. (U.S)

Virbac S.A. (France)

Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica (Germany)

Elanco (U.S.)

Bayer Animal Health (Germany)

Ceva Sante Animale (France)

Notable Market Developments: Swine Vaccines Market

In June 2017, Bayer Animal Health launched Bayovac Suishot APM-7 vaccine used against the respiratory diseases caused by A.pleuropneumoniae (serotype 2 and 5) and Pasteurella multocida (type A and D) in swine

Key Features of the Report:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2024)

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market

