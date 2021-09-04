Textile Yarn Market: By Type, Source, Application, Geographic Segmentation, Dynamics, Regional share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2024

Global Textile Yarn Market: By Yarn Type (Natural, Artificial), By Source (Animal, Plant, Chemical), By Application (Apparel, Industrial, Home Textiles, Others), and Geography – Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2024

Market Outline: Textile Yarn Market

Textile yarn is long continuous length of the interlocked fibers, used in the manufacturing of textiles. Textile yarn can be available in natural or synthetic form. Natural textile yarn such as cotton, silk, and wool are made up of plant or animal sources and artificial textile yarn such as polyester, viscose, nylon, and acrylic textile yarn are made from chemical substances. Textile yarns is majorly used in the textile industry for the manufacturing of apparel, home textiles, medical, and sports products.

Market Dynamics: Textile Yarn Market

The growing tendency for personal appearance, rise in global population leads to increase in the demand for textiles, increase in the production of natural fibers such as cotton, silk, and wool, and growing number of textile industries are anticipated to fuel the textile yarn market. Moreover, government support for the textile industries, increase in number of injuries and surgical procedures, and advancements in synthetic fibers are also propel the textile yarn market over the forecast years. However, fluctuations in pricing and environmental changes lead to decrease in the production of natural fibers are hamper the growth of textile yarn market over the forecast period.

Market Scope: Textile Yarn Market

Textile yarn market is segmented based on yarn type, source, application, and region

Based on the yarn type, the market is segmented into the following:

Natural Yarn

Cotton

Silk

Wool

Jute

Hemp

Flax

Others

Artificial Yarn

Nylon

Polyester

Acrylic

Viscose

Others

Based on the source, the market is segmented into the following:

Animal

Plant

Chemical

Based on the application, the market is segmented into the following:

Apparel

Industrial

Home Textiles

Others

Based on the region, the market is segmented into the following:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Summary: Textile Yarn Market

Global textile yarn market is growing at a significant CAGR owing to increase in the preference for personnel appearance and home textiles. In addition, advancements in the synthetic fibers which are resistant to the fire, stain, and water, government support for the textile industry, and increase in international trading of textiles are anticipated to fuel the market. Moreover, acquisitions and mergers and collaborations between the market players, product launches are the key strategies adopted by the market players. For instance, in June 2018, Scholler Textil AG collaborated with The Lubrizol Corporation to develop newer fabrics in terms of compression, wearer comfort, and fabric elongation. Moreover, in October 2015, DyStar and its partner companies launched novel viscose melange yarn Danufil Proshade into the market.

Regional Analysis: Textile Yarn Market

Geographically, global textile yarn market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe textile yarn market has a lucrative growth owing to synthesis of newer yarns which are resistance to water and fire, rise in per capita income, and increase in the number of textile industries in the region. Asia Pacific textile yarn market has a prominent share owing to presence of huge number of population in China and India, increase in the production of natural fibers such as cotton and wool, growing international trading. Latin America textile yarn market has a significant share owing to development in economic growth, expansion of business by market players, and adoption of newer textiles in the region. Middle East and Africa textile yarn market is projected to grow at moderate CAGR due to rise in population in African countries and increase in preference for personal appearance and home textiles in the region.

Competition Assessment: Textile Yarn Market

Some of the players in the global textile yarn market include:

Parkdale Mills Incorporated (U.S.)

Grasim Industries Ltd (India)

Weiqiao Textile Company Ltd (China)

Vardhman Textiles Ltd. (India)

Huvis Corporation (South Korea)

Raymond Limited (India)

Scholler Textil AG (Switzerland)

The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.)

DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd (Singapore)

Glen Raven, Inc. (U.S.)

Notable Market Developments: Textile Yarn Market

In August 2018, Glen Raven, Inc. acquired Sanbury textile mills for the development of Sunbrella fabrics

