Blockchain is an emerging technology that maintains a decentralized database of historical records by the continuous formation of blocks in a chain. It is an open ledger that efficiently stores and manages transactions made between two entities. The blockchain technology is being adopted in various industries and applications owing to its secured transaction process. Blockchain in telecommunication and post services is used for applications such as billing, smart contracts, roaming services, and identity as a service. Major factors driving the blockchain in telecommunication and post services market is the increased use of blockchain in telecommunication and post services for designing crypto-currencies, and secure platform for monetary transactions.

The global blockchain in telecommunication and post services market is expected to grow at 59.3% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017–2023. In 2017, the market was led by North America with 36.1% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 31.3% and 19.4% respectively. There has been a significant growth in the adoption of digital payment and transaction services based on blockchain technology in China, Japan, Germany, and the US. Currently, Japan is the most advanced country in the adoption of blockchain technology in various end-user applications including telecom, education & research, and BFSI. Thus, the country has become lucrative for the firms that provide blockchain in telecommunication and post services equipment, and components.

The global blockchain in telecommunication and post services market has been segmented based on service providers, organization size, application, digital services, platform, and region. Of all the service providers, application and solution providers accounted for the largest market share of 44.3% in 2017, with a market value of USD 17.4 million, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 60.6% during the forecast period. Based on organization size, large enterprises accounted for the largest market share of 64.1% in 2017, with a market value of USD 25.2 million, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 58.1%.

Key Players

The key players of blockchain in telecommunication and post services market include Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Juniper Networks Inc. (US), SAP SE (Germany), Accenture Plc (Ireland), Coinbase (US), Blockchain Tech Ltd (Canada), Earthport PLC(UK), BitFury Group Ltd (US), and Atos SE(France).

Global Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the blockchain in telecommunication and post services market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the blockchain in telecommunication and post services market based on Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of service providers, organization size, application, digital services, platform, and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the blockchain in telecommunication and post services market

Target Audience

• Blockchain service providers

• System Integrators

• Government Organizations

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Middleware Providers

• Telecom Vendors

• Communication Service Providers

Key Findings

• The global blockchain in telecommunication and post services market is expected to reach USD 641.80 million by 2023.

• Based on the service providers, the application and solution provider segment is expected to lead the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 17.4 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with a 60.6% CAGR in the forecast period.

• Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to lead the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 25.2 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with 58.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

• Based on application, payment & transaction segment is expected to lead the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 9.8 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with 61.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

• Based on the digital services, the digital asset transaction segment is expected to lead the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 8.4 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with 60.4% CAGR in the forecast period

• Based on the platform, the Ethereum segment is expected to lead the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 9.1 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with 60.8% CAGR in the forecast period.

• Geographically, North America has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global blockchain in telecommunication and post services market, followed by Europe.

Regional and Country Analysis of Blockchain in telecommunication and post services Market Estimation and Forecast

The global blockchain in telecommunication and post services market, by region, is led by North America with the CAGR of 58.3% during the forecast period. Europe has successfully counted on the second position in the blockchain in telecommunication and post services market with the CAGR of 59.6%. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market with 60.7% CAGR. However, the rest of the world is growing with a slow growth rate with the CAGR of 59.1% during the forecast period.

The report on the global blockchain in telecommunication and post services market also covers the following country-level analysis:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the world

