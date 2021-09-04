Reportocean.com “Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market, [By Product Type (CFD, FEA, and MBD); By End-use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Industrial Machinery and Others); By Regions]: Market Size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

According to a new study, the global Computer Aided Engineering Market is anticipated to reach USD 11.86 billion by 2026. The increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets are the major factors driving the demand for CAE software. The developing economies worldwide are witnessing high increase in the demand for consumer electronics owing to rising affordability of the people. Further, augmented use of modern engineering modes including, 3D printing, building information modeling, concurrent engineering, and 3D modelling are bolstering the computer aided engineering market growth for CAE software worldwide. However, factors such as piracy of CAE software as well as rising open-source threat are hampering the market growth to certain extent. Also, inadequate technical expertise and lack of skilled labor in several countries globally is restricting the growth of the computer aided engineering market.

On the other hand, cloud-based CAE tools helps the vendors to escalate market penetration in small as well as medium sectors by providing advantages such as reduced maintenance costs and operating costs as well as mobility of the companies. Further, CAE software plays a significant role in the economic growth of several industries including aerospace & defense, automotive, finance, oil & gas, and healthcare among others.

During the past few years, a trend has been noticed in the CAE software marketplace. The players operating in the computer aided engineering market are entering into partnerships as well as mergers & acquisitions between the CAE providers and resellers. This has resulted in increased presence of value-added resellers in large number, which is further acting as a driver to boost computer aided engineering market growth. CAE software offers broad application range as well as supports various tasks including, analysis, simulation, validation, and manufacturing of engineering products. Although, CAE software is an analysis and troubleshooting tool, several critics claims that there is a delay in the accurate results, which acts as a hindrance to the market growth. Also, due to availability of open-source solutions, companies often avoid to make investments in attaining commercial licenses of CAE solutions thus, further restraining the CAE software market growth. Moreover, increasing computational fluid dynamics adoption that facilitates in reducing electric vehicles costs as well as forecast of thermal conditions, is anticipated to propel the growth of the computer aided engineering market during the coming years.

On the basis of geography, Europe is anticipated to account for the major share of the computer aided engineering market in terms of revenues, followed by North America. Also, Asia Pacific computer aided engineering market is expected to demonstrate high growth during the forecast period. The presence of strong automotive industry in Europe and consumer electronic industry in developing nations of Asia Pacific are the factors influencing market growth for computer aided engineering. Further, governments of the developing nations of Asia Pacific region are encouraging the growth of their manufacturing sector by providing funds, subsidies, and tax benefits in order to boost their economic growth. This is anticipated to support the market growth owing to constant increase in the manufacturing sector. Some of such initiatives include Make in India as well as Made in China 2025. Also, automation of industrial equipment is rising at a very high pace, which is likely to bolster the computer aided engineering market growth. Moreover, constant increase in the labor costs worldwide is encouraging the adoption of equipment automation by the manufacturing industries thereby, positively influencing the market growth.

Some of the key players operating in the computer aided engineering market includes Casio Computer Co., Ltd., BenQ Corporation, Dell Technologies, Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., NEC Display Solutions, PLM Software, Inc., Dassault Systemes, Exa Corporation, ESI Group, and Numeca International among others.

