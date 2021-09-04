The global point of care blood gas and electrolyte devices market is expected to grow 2,543.1 million by the year 2023

global Point of Care Blood Gas and Electrolyte Market Information, By Product Type (Consumables and Instruments), By End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, and Research Institute) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

Point of care blood gas and electrolyte equipment are highly used in the healthcare centers and the hospitals where the patients are kept into ventilation. The rise in the number of treatments in Cardiovascular Operating Room (CVOR), ICUs, NICUs, and emergency department has augmented the growth of the global point of care blood gas and electrolyte devices market. Also, the growing incidences of cancer and other chronic diseases has fuelled the growth of the market globally. Point of care blood gas and electrolyte devices are used for measuring various parameters of the whole blood samples, like pH, electrolytes and blood gas (pCO2 and pO2). These gadgets are assuming a vital job in the field of healthcare and helping in lessening the remedial turnaround time, upgrade patient satisfaction, precision, and brisk test, and help to enhance emergency clinic tasks. This new innovation gives smaller handheld gadgets a headway in the diagnostic sensors.The global point of care blood gas and electrolyte devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2017-2023) by crossing the valuation of USD 2,543.1 million by the year 2023.

Market segmentation

The global POC blood gas and electrolyte devices market has been divided on the basis of its end users and types. Based on its types, the market is classified as Instruments and consumables. On the basis of its end users, the market is divided into home care, hospitals & clinics, research institutions, among others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global POC blood gas and electrolyte devices market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Some of the prominent industry players in this market are F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Siemens, Abbott, Radiometer, Instrumentation Laboratory, Nova medical, Edan Instruments Inc., among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Scope of Study

2.2 Research Objective

2.3 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3.1 Assumptions

2.3.2 Limitations

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing prevalence of Respiratory acidosis (weightage 40%)

4.1.2 Increasing prevalence of various disorders (weightage 60%)

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Analyser inaccuracy, Imprecision and Performance (Impact Weightage 55%)

4.2.2 High cost of devices and regulatory framework (Impact Weightage 45%)

4.3 Opportunity

4.4 Mega Trends

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technological Trends

