Smart Highway refers to the various proposals to incorporate new technologies into roads for better user experience, generating solar energy, lighting and improving operation of autonomous cars. It’s a one stop solution to the issue of congested, unreliable, time consuming and polluted roads. The need for reliable, safe and efficient travel and movement is playing a major role in growth of the Global Smart Highway Market. The transport and traffic technology vendor companies are witnessing huge technological shifts and highways are the most sought segment in the same. The Smart Highway Market is expected to reach US$40.607 Billion by the end of the forecasted period of five years exhibiting a CAGR of 19.4%.

End-user/Technology

There is a huge demand for intelligent traffic management system owing to the increasing rates of fatal accidents and congestions on the highways. Hence, the Global Market of smart highway is going to see a high growth and research.

The smart systems have integrated digital sensors which record and analyze data in a case of bad weather, traffic congestion or landslides. It displays alerts and forecasts across LED screens on the highway.

Market Dynamics

Need of better and economical streets and roadways is a key component driving the development of the worldwide smart highway concept. Interest for more secure and safely monitored streets is another prime factor boosting the development of the same. Lessening in rush hour gridlock clog, government activities in arrangement of keen streets/expressways, dramatic technological changes and expanding interest of business travel, relaxation travel and work needs are some other essential viewpoints fuelling the development of the general global smart highway market.

Market Segmentation

The market for Global Smart Highway can be segmented based on four aspects: technology, display, deployment and by service. Based on the technology used, Smart Highway can be segmented into four types: Smart Transport Management System, Smart Traffic Management, Smart Communication System and Smart Monitoring System. Based on the display, it can be segmented into two types: Digital Signage and Variable Signage. Based on the deployment, market can be segmented into two segments, on premise and on cloud. Finally, based on the service, the market can be segmented into three segments, Consultancy Service, Operation and Management Service and Managed Service.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The major regions of Global Smart Highway Market are North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa.

Opportunities

The major opportunities in the Global Smart Highway Market are raising laws and funds for this project, developing and incorporating advanced technologies and infrastructure expansion. Smart highways can also incorporate photovoltaic cells which will help use solar energy for electronic toll booths.

Key Players

The key players in the Global Smart Highway Market are Alcatel Lucent, LG CNS, Kapsch AG, Siemens AG, Indra infrastructures, Cisco, Schneider Electric, IBm, TrafficCom, Huawei, Continental Engineering, Heijmans, Nippon Koei, Transstroy, VINCI Construction and Xerox Corporation.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

