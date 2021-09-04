Tinea Corporis Market Treatment Avancement and Developments Analysis to Grow Industry Size with 7.2% CAGR till 2023

Tinea Corporis Market Highlights:

Tinea corporis is a skin infection of arms and legs and it can also occur on any part of body. Tinea corporis is mainly caused by fungus known as dermatophyte. This infection can also acquire from person to person via direct skin contact with the infected person. It is most commonly known as ringworm infection. This infection can also spread from different other sources such as hair brushes, combs, bed linen, of affected person.

Tinea Corporis Market to grow 7.2% CAGR during the Forecast Period 2018 to 2023.

Tinea corporis market is expected to grow in the near future due to rise in incidence of fungal diseases, increasing research and development activities to develop antifungal products and developing healthcare sector. Key players in market are making their position in many developing countries due to the FDI policies regulated within the pharmaceuticals industry in such countries with increasing consumer demands towards maintaining aesthetic appearance is also driving the market for global tinea corporis.

Segmentation:

Global tinea corporis market is segmented into drug type, diagnosis, treatment and end-users. Tinea corporis market on basis of drug types is segmented into antifungals, steroids and anti-infective combinations.

Based on diagnosis tinea corporis market is segmented into physical exam, imaging tests. Imaging test is further sub-segmented into wood lamp (black light) examination, microscopy using potassium hydroxide (KOH), fungal culture, skin biopsy and others.

Based on treatment tinea corporis market is segmented into antifungal shampoos, antifungal creams, drugs and others.

On basis of end-user market is further segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores, online pharmacies, dermatology hospitals, medical research centres, academic institutes others.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global tinea corporis market are Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, NorthStar Rx LLC, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AvKare, Inc., Novartis AG, Sebela Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, Blueberry Therapeutics Ltd, Perrigo Company, Taro Pharmaceuticals., Inc., Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Regional Analysis:

America is expected to hold the highest market share for tinea corporis market and the reason being many market players are engaged in development of new drug product innovation, and as this infection is more prone in humid climatic condition there is an increasing prevalence of fungal infection in this region. Europe is expected to be the second largest market in the globe owing to the increasing aging population, increasing prevalence of fungal infection, focus on aesthetic appearance, increasing research base. Whereas rise in susceptible immune compromised patient population is responsible for market growth in this region.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market owing to the growing prevalence of fungal infection, changing lifestyle, increase in population, increasing healthcare expenditure by government are some of the factor responsible for market growth in this region.

Middle East and Africa is expected to account for the smallest share in the global tinea corporis market due to underdeveloped healthcare sector, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities.

