Video Conference System Market 2019 Major Players (•Cisco Systems, Inc. •Polycom, Inc. •West Unified Communications Services •Vidyo, Inc. •Adobe Systems Incorporated •Microsoft Corporation •Arkadin International SAS)

Orbis Research has introduced research report on “Global Video Conference System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025”. This report is premium source of information on Video Conference System and its worldwide market status with opportunities & Competition.

This report studies the Video Conference System market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Video Conference System market by product type and application/end industries.

The global Video Conference System market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Video Conference System.

United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Video Conference System in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States market, including

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Polycom, Inc.

West Unified Communications Services

Vidyo, Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Microsoft Corporation

Arkadin International SAS

Logitech International S.A

Orange Business Services

JOYCE CR, S.R.O.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

ZTE Corporation

Dvision

AVCON

On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

On-premise

Managed

Cloud-based

On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Corporate Enterprise

Government and Defense

Education

Healthcare

Others

Some Point from TOC:

Chapter One: Methodology and Data Source

Chapter Two: Video Conference System Market Overview

Chapter Three: Video Conference System Application/End Users

Chapter Four: Video Conference System Market Status and Outlook by Regions

Chapter Six: United States Video Conference System Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers

Chapter Seven: Video Conference System Players/Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

….Continued

