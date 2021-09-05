3D Cell Culture Market Analysis, Trends, Key Players, and is Forecasted to be Around 1.8 Billion by 2025

Industry Trend Analysis

The global 3D cell culture market is projected to be around 1.8 billion by 2025. This growth is attributed to various factors such as increasing research in 3D cell culture, investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, and increase demand for organ regeneration & transplantation. The potential of this technology to reduce or completely replace use of animals for biological assays are expected to fuel 3D cell culture market. Rise of tissue regeneration and organ transplantation in acute and chronic diseases is expected to drive research activities in this industry. Additionally, this technique takes less time for cell regeneration and increases cell viability which leads to higher usage of this method as compared to conventional methods. However, compatibility of methods, availability of highly advanced labs, and high cost of setting such labs can restrict growth of 3D cell culture market.

Request sample copy of report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/HnM/QBI-CMR-HnM-55032

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Scaffold–based cell cultures dominated the global market in 2016, owing to its advantage of easy integration into automated 96-well or 384-well assay workflow, ease of imaging, and flexibility of adjusting biochemical and mechanical property for large scale applications and manufacturing. Bioprinting and micro fluid cultures are expected to grow due to their application in tissue engineering for cell manipulation and creation of extracellular environment supporting growth of cell in vitro. Stem cell-based cultures are expected to witness profitable growth due to their use in human organs and tissue regeneration from embryonic stem cells. These cultures are used by various pharmacy and biotech companies, research laboratories, hospitals, and academic institutes for conducting research. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies accounted for highest share because of wide application of 3D cell cultures in large scale manufacturing of drugs. Rising incidences of cancer has made necessary to developed new drugs and therapies that will boost growth of 3D cell culture market globally.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America dominated the overall market in 2016. This is due to large number of collaborations of biotech and pharmaceutical companies with research institutes to developed and implement new technology. However, Asia- Pacific is expected to observe fastest growth with more investment in R&D activities and government initiatives to reduce risk of diseases such as cancer. Majority of key players are focusing on emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific as result of low operating and development cost in these regions.

Competitive Insights

The global market is dominated by both established as well as emerging players. Key players in the market are Merck & Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nano 3D Biosciences, PromoCell GmbH, Corning Inc., Biomatrix, Lonza Group, VWR International, LLC, Tecan Trading AG., 3D Biotek LLC., Global Cell Solutions, Inc. and InSphero AG. These companies collaborate with research institutes and laboratories for the development of advanced treatment methods.

Market Opportunities

Development of optimized 3D assay methods will act as catalyst for the growth of global 3D cell market. Market will witness increasing commercialization of 3D cell culture technology as result of adoption of green initiatives, improving energy efficiency and various supportive government initiatives. A key trend in 3D cell culture is increasing prevalence of cancer that demands effective treatment options and drugs. Despite 2D cell culture still dominating cell base assay, many companies have started to integrate 3D cell culture for large scale production. The major factor that will drive market growth will be open adoption of innovative technologies in biotech and pharmaceutical companies and increased investments in these sectors.

Enquire more about this report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/HnM/QBI-CMR-HnM-55032

3D Cell Culture Market is Segmentation as follows:

By Technology:

Scaffold-Based

Solid Scaffolds Micro patterned Surfaces Hydro gels/ECM Analogs Others Scaffold Free Suspension Cultures Attachment Resistant Surfaces

By Application:

3D Printing/Micro fluidics

Cell-based Assays/Toxicity Screening

Regenerative Medicine

Cancer Cell Research

In Vivo Applications for Stem Cell

By End User:

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries

Research Laboratories & Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil Argentina Columbia South Africa Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of MEA

Purchase full version of this report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/HnM/QBI-CMR-HnM-55032/

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?