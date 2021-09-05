3D Printing for Automotive and Aerospace Market Forecast to 2025 with Global Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global 3D Printing for Automotive and Aerospace Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global 3D Printing for Automotive and Aerospace Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Printing for Automotive and Aerospace development in United States, Europe and China.

3D printing employs sophisticated computer simulations and software to direct “print” objects from powdered, molten and filament materials like nylon, resins, clays, thermoplastics and metals, and offering new possibilities to remake manufacturing in the auto, aerospace and other major industries.

In 2018, the global 3D Printing for Automotive and Aerospace market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Stratasys

Materialise

3D Systems

SLM Solutions Group

GE

Arkema

BASF

HP

Protolabs

Evonik Industries

EOS

Ultimaker

Formlabs

ENVISIONTEC

Markforged

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Thermoplastics Material

Metals Material

Other Material

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

