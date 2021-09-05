3D Reconstruction Technology Market 2019: Gross Margin Analysis, Opportunities, Future Trends, Sales Revenue And Industry Growth by Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “3D Reconstruction Technology Market Research Report -Global Forecast To 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Scenario

3D reconstruction technology is a process used for capturing the shape and appearance of real objects. This process can be executed either by using active or passive methods. If the model changes its shape in time, this is referred to as non-rigid or spatio-temporal reconstruction.

Technology giants such as Pix4D (Switzerland), Agisoft PhotoScan (the Netherlands), Autodesk (U.S.), Acute3D/Context Capture (Now part of Bentley Systems) (U.S.), PhotoModeler/Eos Systems Inc. (Canada). Pix4D a major player in 3D reconstruction technology market. Pix4D joined with technology leaders and partners for a week-long UAV training mission in Nepal: teaching engineering students at Kathmandu University how to use drones and image-processing software for a wide range of humanitarian and development purposes. Using consumer-grade camera, the company has created a georeferenced 3D model of Chillon Castle in Switzerland to demonstrate the accuracy, feasibility and efficiency of image-based 3D modeling for complex architectural objects. Agisoft PhotoScan a prominent player in 3D Reconstruction Technology Market has developed that performs photogrammetric processing of digital images and generates 3D spatial data. The software can be used in GIS applications, cultural heritage documentation, and visual effects production as well as for indirect measurements of objects of various scales.

The major factors driving the growth of the 3D reconstruction technology market is the high adoption 3D technology in maintenance of culture heritage and museum, films & games, 3D printing, drones and robots. The study indicates that, in future, the 3d printing, drones and robots will be an important end user of 3D reconstruction technology market.

The global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 23% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Segments

The global 3D reconstruction technology market is segmented by construction method, type and application. On the basis of construction method, the market is segmented into active and passive. And on the basis of type, the market is segmented into 3D reconstruction software, based on images and video, based on 3D scanning. And by application segment the market is segmented into culture heritage and museum, films & games, 3D printing, drones and robots. Computer aided geometric design (CAGD), computer graphics, computer animation, computer vision, medical imaging, computational science, virtual reality, digital media and other.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global 3D reconstruction technology market: Pix4D (Switzerland), Agisoft PhotoScan (the Netherlands), Autodesk (U.S.), Acute3D/Context Capture (Now part of Bentley Systems) (U.S.), PhotoModeler/Eos Systems Inc. (Canada), Photometrix, Elcovision/PMS AG (Australia), Matterport (U.S.), 4Dage Technology (China), Shenzhen Zhineng (China), Shixian Technology (China) and others.

Regional Analysis

The global 3D reconstruction technology market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America region accounts for the largest share in the global 3D reconstruction technology market owing to well established infrastructure, adoption of advanced 3D technology in industries such as construction, films & games, 3D printing, drones and robots. Asia Pacific region will emerge as the fastest growing region owing to factors such as strongest growth potential and presence of major manufacturing hub. Emerging economies from developing nation such as China and Southeast Asian countries is expected to be the main driving factor for the growth of the market. Other factors such as implementation of 3D technology in various industry verticals such as entertainment, construction, gaming, healthcare is aiding the market growth.

