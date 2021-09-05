Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market 2019 Historical Analysis, Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Profits & Analysis

The report on the global Access Control as a Service market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR) reports that the global access control as a service (ACaaS) market is expected to surge to USD 1 billion by 2022 from its value of USD 0.50 billion in 2016, registering a phenomenal CAGR of 17%. Access control service is a cloud-based service that provides authenticating and authorizing users to gain access to web applications and services facilitating application development, authorization claims, and lower number of authentication.

MRFR’s market study acknowledges that the increasing awareness about sophisticated data security thefts is one of the main growth factors for the access control as a service market. Owing to rapid technological advances, there are rising instances of threats to data security and privacy. These threats result in increased costs for legal suits and cyber insurance claims. However, a number of organizations are ill-equipped with reference to technical and infrastructural expertise to handle the growing complex nature of cyber threats, which fuels the need for cyber risk management capabilities of ACaaS. Hence, the growing demand for superior risk management across several industries will trigger the growth of the ACaaS market.

Major Key Players

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Datawatch Systems Inc. (U.S.),

AIT Ltd. (U.K.),

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.),

Cloudastructure Inc. (U.S.),

Jhonson controls Inc. (U.S.),

M3T Corporation (U.S.),

Centrify Corporation (U.S.),

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

among others are profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Access Control as a Service market. The competition in access control as a service market is high because of the rising security threats in most of the commercial systems across the world.

Competitive Analysis

The market of Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) appears to be highly competitive. To maintain the market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio.

Segmentation:

The global access control as a service (ACaaS) market is segmented on the basis of service, deployment, devices, type, application, and verticals.

By service, the market is segmented into managed, hosted and hybrid services. The managed ACaaS solutions service segment accounts for major shares of the global market. In this setup, enterprises actively maintain the server and other infrastructure, with no interference from the buyer.

Deployment-wise, the market is segmented into on-cloud and on-premise. On-cloud solutions save organizations the cost of servers and other equipment.

By device, the market of ACaaS is segmented into biometric, smart card access and identity management solution among others. Primary factors driving the growth of biometric market are the growing number of government initiatives to adopt biometrics and increasing need for surveillance and security due to the threats of terrorist attacks.

The types of applications include network access control and data access control. Network access solutions are adopted to develop safe and secure network infrastructure to ensure business continuity. Thus the segment is witnessing major growth on account of these features.

By type, the market is segmented into discretionary and non-discretionary.

The verticals in the global market are social media, manufacturing, utilities, government bodies, commercial and cooling & lighting among others. There would be a tremendous rise in ACaaS market for manufacturing application over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for access control system for protecting employees and properties across the manufacturing sites. These sites include oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, metal and mining, power, automotive, water treatment, cement, and textile industries.

Regional Analysis:

The increasing concern of organizations about losing their control over its outsourced data and security & storage of the data are leading more companies to adopt access control as a service. By geography, the market analysis is done into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Because of the large presence of organizations in information & technology sector reside in countries like the U.S, Canada, the U.K, and Germany among others, the North American region is dominating the market of Access control as a service. Additionally, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market. The region includes countries like China, India and Japan having more number of small and medium enterprises, and because of the cheaper adoption of access control as a service on cloud servers, the market is expected to grow at a fast rate.

