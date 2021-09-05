Agrochemicals Market: By Product, Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Share, Drivers, Restrains, Opportunities, Needs and Forecast 2-18-2024

Global Agrochemicals Market: By Product Type (Fertilizers, Pesticides, Others), By Technology (Synthetic, Biological), By Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Forage Crops and Pastures, Others), By Formulation (Powder, Granular, Liquid), By Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Post-Harvest, Foliar Spray), and Geography – Agrochemicals Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2024

Market Dynamics: Agrochemicals Market

Agrochemicals enhances the crop productivity and protect the crops from insects, pests, fungi, weeds, and others. Agrochemicals can be prepared by either chemical or biological methods. Increase in the demand for food production due to rise in population, rise in prevalence of various crop diseases, growing R&D for the innovation of newer agrochemicals, and government initiations to enhance the crop yield are expected to fuel the agrochemicals market over the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements in the synthesis of agrochemicals, change in farming practices, and rise in R&D investments are also anticipated to drive the agrochemicals market. However, stringent regulatory guidelines for product approval, adverse effects associated with agrochemicals, and high cost of products may restrain the growth of agrochemicals market

Market Scope: Agrochemicals Market

Agrochemicals market is segmented based on product type, technology, crop type, formulation, application, and region

Based on the product type, the market is segmented into the following:

Fertilizers

Pesticides

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Others

Based on technology, the market is segmented into the following:

Synthetic

Biological

Based on the crop type, the market is segmented into the following:

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Forage Crops and Pastures

Others

Based on the formulation, the market is segmented into the following:

Powder

Granular

Liquid

Based on the application, the market is segmented into the following:

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Post-Harvest

Foliar Spray

Based on the region, the market is segmented into the following:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis: Agrochemicals Market

Geographically, global agrochemicals market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa regions. North America agrochemicals market driven by rise in R&D for the innovation of newer products, acquisitions and collaborations among the companies, and high awareness about agrochemicals in the region. Europe agrochemicals market is exhibiting significant growth, which is attributed to shifit in focus on production of quality food products, adoption of modern agrochemicals, and presence of huge number of companies for agrochemicals manufacturing in the region. Asia Pacific agrochemicals market has a lucrative share owing to increase in the demand for agriculture production and decrease in arable land, rise in trading of agriculture products from China, and increase in prevalence of crop diseases due to environmental fluctuations are boost the market in the region. Latin America agrochemicals market is poised at significant rate due to increase in the agriculture farming in Brazil and Mexico, entry of companies into Latin America region, and rise in awareness about agrochemicals among farmers are propel the market. Middle East and Africa agrochemicals market growth is driven by adoption of newer products and economic growth.

Competition Assessment: Agrochemicals Market

Key players profiles in this market include:

Monsanto Company (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Bayer CropScience AG (Germany)

E.I. DuPont De Nemours & Company (U.S.)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Koppert B.V. (Netherlands)

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (U.S.)

Sumitomo Corporation (Japan)

Nufarm Ltd. (Australia)



Notable Market Developments: Agrochemicals Market

In June 2018, Dow AgroSciences launched Inatreq, a fungicide used in cereals for long-term control of key diseases

Key Features of the Report:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2024)

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market