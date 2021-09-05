Aircraft Engine MRO 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.43% and Forecast to 2023

Air travel in emerging countries is growing, thus increasing the demand for aircraft engine MROservice providers. Many new MRO service centres have been setup in such countries in recent years. This increases the participation of regional companies (tier-II or tier-III suppliers) in the field of aircraft engine MRO. Development of next-generation engines is major factor driving the growth of the market. The leading edge aviation propulsion (LEAP) engine, is the most fuel-efficient engine available in the market, and had received more than USD 100 billion in orders by 2015, which has propelled the market for aircraft engines. Additionally, need for proper maintenance of engines & engine components, is also driving the growth of the aircraft engines MRO market. However, environmental Hazards is the factor that may hamper the growth of the market

The global aircraft engine MRO market is expected to grow at 6.43% CAGR during the forecast period.

Study Objectives of Global Aircraft engines MRO Market

– To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of various segments and sub-segments of the global aircraft engines MRO market

– To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

– To analyze the global aircraft engines MRO market based on various tools such as Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Porter’s Five Force Analysis

– To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to five main geographies and their countries- North America, South Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

– To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

– To provide country level analysis of the market segmented by Types, by Applications, and by Regions

– To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

– To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the aircraft engines MRO market

Segmentation: Global Aircraft Engine MRO Market, By Type

o Widebody Aircraft

o Narrowbody Aircraft

o others

Global Aircraft Engine MRO Market, By Application

o Commercial Air Transport

o Business & General Aviation

Global Aircraft Engine MRO Market, By Region

o North America

o South America

o Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis of Global Aircraft engines MRO Market

In 2016, North America was the leading region for the global aircraft engine MRO market. It accounted for the largest market share of 31.00% in 2016, with a market value of USD 8,626.1 million. A number of the major aircraft manufacturers (such as Boeing) and engine MRO services providers are present in the region, gaining the region a high market share. . Asia Pacific was the second-largest market in 2016, valued at USD 7,513.1 million in 2016.

Key Players

The key players of global aircraft engines MRO market are GE Aviation (U.S.), Rolls-Royce (U.K.), Pratt & Whitney (U.S.), Lufthansa Technik (Germany), Safran Aircraft Engines (Paris), SIA Engineering Company (Singapore), Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (France), MTU Aero Engines (Germany), ST Aerospace (Singapore) and Delta TechOps (U.S.).

Target Audience

Manufacturing Organizations

Distributors & Suppliers

Research Institute / Education Institute

Potential Investors

Product Analysis

Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

Regulatory Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

Geographical analysis across various countries

Company Information

Profiling of 10 key market players

In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Global Aircraft engines MRO Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary 11

2 Introduction 13

2.1 Definition 13

2.2 Scope of the Study 13

2.3 Assumptions 13

2.4 Market Structure 14

11 Company Profiles 73

11.1 GE Aviation 73

11.1.1 Company Overview 73

11.1.2 Financial Overview 73

11.1.3 Product/Service Offering Overview 74

11.1.4 GE Aviation, Key Development, 2014-2016 74

11.1.5 GE Aviation: SWOT Analysis 75

11.2 Pratt & Whitney 76

11.2.1 Company Overview 76

11.2.1 Financial Overview 76

11.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview 77

11.2.3 SWOT Analysis 78

11.3 Rolls-Royce 79

11.3.1 Company Overview 79

11.3.2 Financial Overview 79

11.3.3 Product/Service Offering Overview 80

11.3.4 Rolls-Royce: SWOT Analysis 81

11.4 Lufthansa Technik 82

11.4.1 Company Overview 82

11.4.2 Financial Overview 82

11.4.3 Product/Service Offering Overview 83

11.4.4 SWOT Analysis 84

11.5 Safran Aircraft Engines 85

11.5.1 Company Overview 85

11.5.2 Financial Overview 85

11.5.3 Product/Service Offering Overview 86

11.5.4 Safran Aircraft Engines: SWOT Analysis 87

Continued…….

