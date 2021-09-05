Allyl Caproate Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2018 – 2028

Allyl Caproate Market Outlook – Allyl caproate is an allyl ester, a colourless to pale yellow liquid, produced by the process of chemical synthesis. Naturally, allyl caproate is present to some percentage in pineapple. Allyl caproate is also called as an allyl hexanoate. Due to the note of fruity odor similar to pineapple, cider scent, allyl caproate is used as an artificial flavouring agent. Allyl caproate is applied during the formulation of pineapple flavours, but can be also used for essence, blossom, and perfume compositions such as peach, apricot, apple, wisteria, etc. Consumer increased expenditure and increased purchasing power for luxury and premium goods is propelling the sales of the perfume and fragrance products in the market and creating positive scenario in the global allyl caproate market.

Innovation and Expansion in the Cosmetic Industry is Increasing the Sales of Cosmetic Products and Creating Positive Scenario for Allyl caproate Market – Global market of allyl caproate is driven majorly by the perfume and fragrance industry. The fruity, pineapple, and cider odor profile of the allyl caproate is utilized as a part of the top note of the fruit complexes, and impart typical pineapple characteristics to the perfumery products. Allyl caproate is used in the cosmetic and personal care products such as body lotion, shower gel, soap, etc. as an emollient, astringent, and masking agent. Allyl caproate is also used in other personal hygienic products such as bleach, cleaner liquid, detergent, etc. The market of allyl caproate is driven by the increased demand for flavouring agents and perfuming agents due to increased consumption of cosmetics and personal care products.

Additionally, the use of allyl caproate in the food and beverage industry as a flavouring agent is driving the demand in the market. Allyl caproate is used in the bakery and confectionery products, soft and cold drinks to give sweet juicy note to citrus flavours. The increasing consumption of bakery and confectionery products around the world is producing high demand for the flavouring agents. Moreover, allyl caproate can be used in combination with other flavouring agents as well as alone.

Considering current consumer trend for exotic flavours, allyl caproate has increased opportunity in the flavour and fragrance industry. Current trend in the food and beverage industry is towards the ethnic, spice, and fruit flavours. The same trend can be seen in the cosmetic industry for exotic fruit scent and fragrance being a lynchpin in the cosmetic industry, likely to impact on the sales of allyl caproate.

Allyl Caproate Market Segmentation – The allyl caproate market can be segmented on the basis of grade, and end use. On the basis of grade, the allyl caproate market can be segmented as: Food Grade, Cosmetic Grade; On the basis of end use, the allyl caproate market can be segmented as: Food and Beverage – Bakery and Confectionery, Ice creams, Soft and Cold Drinks, Others; Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others

Allyl Caproate Market: Regional Analysis – At present, global allyl caproate market is majorly occupied by the European and North American region owing to the established market of flavours and fragrance. With the introduction and development in the food and beverage and perfumery industry in the East Asia, South Asia, and Middle East and Africa region, the market is expected to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growing economy, increasing population of middle class, middle class income and purchasing power is increasing the sales of cosmetics and food and beverage products and in turn driving the market for allyl caproate in these regions.

Allyl Caproate Market: Key Participants – Some of the market participants in the allyl caproate market are: Symrise AG, Givaudan, Vigon International Inc., Ernesto Ventós, S.A., Frutarom Industries Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novaphene Specialties Pvt. Ltd., ProdaSynth, Augustus Oils Ltd., Fleurchem, Inc., Indukern S.A., Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Treatt Plc., Penta International Corporation, The John D. Walsh Company, Inc., M&U International LLC.

