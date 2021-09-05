Aluminium Production Chemicals Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2028

Aluminium, one of the most abundant elements in the earth’s crust comprises nearly 8% of the planet’s mineral base in form of ores. It has a low density, malleable, corrosion resistant and a good conductor of both heat and electricity. In order to produce aluminium, various types of aluminium production chemicals are utilized which include aluminium fluoride, cryolite, carbon, calcium fluoride etc.

Aluminium production chemicals possess different properties and have different applications. Aluminium fluoride is added as an additive to the cryolite electrolyte used in the electrolysis, cryolite is the main constituent of electrolyte used in alumina electrolysis, sodium carbonate (soda ash) is utilized as an additive to the electrolyte in alumina electrolysis and it is much cheaper alternative to sodium fluoride.

Demand for the aluminium production chemicals is primarily driven by growing construction spending, aluminium consumption etc. which implicitly depends on the growth of global per capita income growth, global GDP growth.

Global Aluminium Production Chemicals Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Aluminium Production Chemicals market can be segmented on the basis of product type

Based on the product type, the global Aluminium Production Chemicals market can be segmented into

Aluminium Fluoride

Cryolite

Carbon

Calcium Fluoride

Magnesium Fluoride

Lithium Fluoride

Sodium Carbonate

Others

Global Aluminium Production Chemicals Market: Dynamics

Increasing primary aluminium production supported by surging demand from end-use sectors is found to be one of the key factor pushing the growth of aluminium production chemicals. Globally primary aluminium production increased by more than 5% in 2017. Outlook for the aluminium industry in recent past continues to be good overall in spite of continuous political uncertainty, such as tariffs on aluminium imports in U.S., Brexit and concerns that China, as the world’s largest producer of aluminium and its semi-finished products, might expand its exports into European markets.

However, declining aluminium production in certain geographies is a key restraining factor. Over the recent past, there has been rapid and dramatic decline in aluminium output across various countries including Brazil, France, Argentina, etc. This rapid decline in aluminium production is expected to restrain the demand for aluminium production chemicals such as aluminium fluoride, sodium carbonate, cryolite across countries

Strict vehicle emission regulations are pushing the automotive OEMs to utilize lightweight (aluminium) products which in turn creating a significant growth opportunities for aluminium production chemical manufacturers across the globe.

Manufacturers of aluminium production chemicals (aluminium fluoride, cryolite, etc.) are continuously focusing on pursuing long-term supply contracts with raw material (fluorspar, aluminium hydroxide, etc.) suppliers to meet the ever-increasing demand from aluminium smelters.

Global Aluminium Production Chemicals Market: Regional Outlook

Considering regions, the global Aluminium Production Chemicals market is expected to be dominated by Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific region is primarily spearheaded by China and India, China accounted for more than half of the global primary aluminium production in 2017. People’s Republic of China has been one of the World’s prominent producers of aluminium since long time, but demand is growing even faster than anywhere else. With the ever increasing production of aluminium, demand for aluminium production chemicals is also expected to rise significantly. China is expected to be followed by Europe and Middle East & Africa in terms of aluminium production chemicals across the globe.

Global Aluminium Production Chemicals Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants involved in the global Aluminium Production Chemicals market include Fluorsid S.p.A., Do-Fluoride Chemicals Co., Ltd., Industries Chimiques du Fluor (ICF), Solvay S.A., Henan Weilai Aluminium (Group) Co., Ltd., Gulf Fluor, Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., Rio Tinto Plc, PhosAgro PJSC, Australian Bauxite Limited, Tanfac Industries Ltd., Alufluoride Ltd., Pingquan Greatwall Chemical Co., Ltd. and others.