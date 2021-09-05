Amazon in the Global Online Retail Market: Market Size and Shares 2016 and 2017

“Amazon in the global online retail market: Market size and shares 2016 & 2017”, provides an overview of the Amazon’s position in the global online market, its share and sales in the global online market in 2017, its major markets and competitive landscape.

Amazon accounted for 9.5% of total global online retail sales in 2017 and its largest share regionally is in the Americas where it has a 13.6% share.

Key Players:

· Amazon

Scope:

— The US, its home market, is its major market where it generates US$57.1bn of retail sales online and has a 14.8% share of total online retail sales.

— Its Top Five markets are USA, Japan, Germany , UK and China — but while it commands market shares between 17% and 14% in the Top Four, it only has a 1.8% share in China where, though it has huge potential, it is up against major local operators.

— Apart from underdeveloped markets in Bulgaria, Mexico and Saudi Arabia, its online market share does not exceed 18% and is mainly in single digits. However it was the number one online retailer in 23 countries in 2016.

— The majority of its sales were in what we class as ‘other’ categories — such as books, music, video (its initial products) but electricals led in 2016, then clothing & footwear. Food & grocery is its smallest sector by sales, but this is set to grow fast as it expands its physical presence as well as online businesses in this sector.

— Walmart’s total global retail sales give it a major lead on Amazon, but as Amazon expands its physical space and grows sales in the largest sector, food & grocery, it will narrow the gap, and its lead over Home Depot in third place will widen.

Reasons to buy:

Understand what is Amazon’s —

— Share of the global online retail market in 2017??

— Share of online retail sales by country in 2017??

— Retail sales online in its Top 10 markets?

— Fastest growing markets in 2017?

— Major product sectors by sales?

