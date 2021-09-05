Anti-Seize Compounds Market Prevalent Opportunities upto 2028

Anti-seize compounds have been used for decades, however, change in their formulations can assist in improving maintenance efficiency as well as production uptime. Anti-Seize compounds are a multi-purpose copper-based compounds, developed primarily to protect metal parts from galling, seizing, corrosion and metal to metal contact. Owing to their special composition, they are suited to static and boundary conditions generated by a combination of high pressure and low speed.

Anti-seize compounds contain high percentage of engineered solids, and are composed of aluminium, copper, nickel, zinc, molybdenum disulphide as well as highly lubricious graphite particles. Anti-seize compounds find applications in bushings, cam rollers, nuts and bolts, pumps, spark plugs, valves, taps and many more. They are used in chemical plants, foundries, oil refineries, diesel and gasoline engines, electric power and other utilities, paper mills, shipyards, etc.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7203

Metal content is one of the critical factor in the anti-seize compounds and also the method of application. In the earlier times, conventional brush-on application methods were utilized, but nowadays innovative and new application methods are changing the way anti-seize compounds are applied for maximum efficiency in high volume maintenance settings.

Global Anti-Seize Compounds Market: Segmentation

Globally, the anti-seize compounds market can be segmented on the basis of product type, grade, end-use industry.

Based on the product type, the global anti-seize compounds market can be segmented into:

Copper and Graphite Based

Aluminium, Copper and Graphite Based

Nickel & Graphite based

Moly based

Others

Based on the grade, the global anti-seize compounds market can be segmented into:

Silver grade

Nickel grade

Food grade

Copper grade

Nuclear grade

Metal-free grade

Others

Based on the end-use industry, the global anti-seize compounds market can be segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Power Generation

Automotive

Construction

Oil & Gas

Marine

Aerospace

Others

Global Anti-Seize Compounds Market: Dynamics

The growing number of end-use industries and rising preference for low metal content in the industries is one of the key factors pushing the demand for anti-seize compounds across the globe. Moreover, these compounds provide various benefits which include extended lifetime, reduced downtime, corrosion protection of mated metal parts, ease of assembly and disassembly and corrosion protection in extreme temperature conditions.

Dispersal of heavy metals such as nickel, zinc, lead and other metals into the environment is the growing concern for many industries, thus metal-free formulations offer the same performance as compared to traditional products. Hence, manufacturers of anti-seize compounds are focusing on reducing the metal content in their products owing to the rapidly increasing cost of metals.

For various high temperature applications, non-reactive compounds were needed, thus special anti-seize compounds such as molybdenum disulfide or nickel were developed and introduced in the market. Nickel is a chemically inert and can also bear high temperatures up to 26000 F and molybdenum is non-metallic, non-reactive metal that can withstand temperatures up to 24000 F

Global Anti-Seize Compounds Market: Regional Outlook

Considering regions, the global anti-seize compounds market is expected to be dominated by North America region, owing to the growing number of end-use industries (food & beverages, oil & gas, automotive, etc.) across the U.S. North America in the global anti-seize compounds market is expected to be followed by developing countries such as India, China, etc. Europe, spearheaded by Germany, is expected to show lucrative growth in the market over the near future. Latin America and MEA are expected to grow at moderate rate in the market over the near future.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7203

Global Anti-Seize Compounds Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants involved in the global anti-seize compounds market include Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, 3M, Anti-Seize Technology, United Oil Products, SAF-T-LOK INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, METALUB, Whitmore, Jet-Lube LLC, Micro Metals Compounds Ltd., CRC NZ, Ktech, Bel-Ray Company, LLC, etc.