Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2026

Autoimmune diseases is a body’s hyperactive immune response against the substances and tissues normally present in the body. Autoimmune diseases are more commonly caused by genetic, infectious or environmental factors. The prevalence of autoimmune disease is on rise. According to National Institute of Health, approximately 50 million of Americans suffer from autoimmune diseases. The diseases in estimated to be one of the top 10 cause of death in women under the age 65, and is the second highest cause of chronic illness. Also, it is the top cause of morbidity in women in the U.S. There are more than 80 clinically different type of autoimmune diseases identified till date. Some of the common types of autoimmune diseases are Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and with rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases the demand of drugs used in the treatment for autoimmune disease is also rising.

The global market for autoimmune disease therapeutics is expected to have a robust growth during the forecast period (2016–2026).

Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restraints

Factors contributing to the growth of global autoimmune disease therapeutics market includes, growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases coupled with growing public awareness and increasing automation of laboratories leading to diagnosis of several diagnostic tests simultaneously to generate rapid and error free results. In addition, technological advancements such as the development of novel biomarkers such as Enbrel and Humira, and portable diagnostic point of care equipment are further expected to fuel the market growth in the near future. However, factors such as, inadequate funding in developing countries, high cost involved in the treatment of the disease and non-availability of the treatment in developing countries along with emergence of alternative technologies are the main restraints for the global autoimmune disease therapeutics market.

Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

Global autoimmune disease therapeutics market is segmented by drug class, distribution channeland geography as following:

By Drug Class Immunosuppressant’s Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Corticosteroids Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs Biologics

By Distribution Channel Hospitals Clinics Drug Stores Independent pharmacies



Autoimmune disease therapeutics Market: Overview

With rising incidence of autoimmune diseases, rapid technological advancements in medical field such as novel biomarkers, rise in healthcare expenditure, development and presence of large untapped opportunities in the emerging markets such as Eastern European, APAC and MEA region are major factors, expected to boost the growth of the global autoimmune disease therapeutics market during the forecast period (2016–2026).

Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global market for autoimmune disease therapeutics is expected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, global autoimmune disease therapeutics market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

North America accounts for the largest market shares in the autoimmune disease therapeutics market owing to growing prevalence of various forms of autoimmune disorders, and presence of government initiatives such as Affordable Care Act and Patient Protection Act. Increasing healthcare expenditure in the region is also expected to drive the overall autoimmune disease therapeutics market in the near future. According to National Institute of Health estimates in the U.S. the annual expenditure on autoimmune disease therapeutics is estimated to be US$ 100 Bn. Europe is anticipated to be the second largest market during the forecast period owing to increasing government with the focus of improving healthcare infrastructure, growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, increased penetration of new technologies such as portable diagnostic equipment and novel biomarkers. However, in Eastern Europe presence of large untapped opportunities will fuel the market growth of autoimmune disease therapeutics in the coming years.

Autoimmune disease therapeutics Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in global autoimmune disease therapeutics market are Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Genentech Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer Schering Pharma AG, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Biogen Idec Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Squibb Company, Elan Corporation Plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.