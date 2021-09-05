Benchmarking AI Framework : Regional, Type, Application, Manufacturers Segment Analysis | Industry Free Sample Report Forecast Report 2025

Benchmarking AI Framework Market – 2019

Description:

One of the central features of AI development is the various software frameworks that make it possible. We are starting to see significant rationalization of frameworks; however, it is unlikely a de-facto framework will emerge, given the many AI use cases such a framework would need to cater for. TensorFlow is gaining momentum in terms of developer use, but the framework is not optimized to support all use cases and work over any hardware technology. As a result, if not implemented well, the framework could induce huge performance issues.

In 2018, the global Benchmarking AI Framework market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Benchmarking AI Framework status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Benchmarking AI Framework development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Facebook

Microsoft Corporation

Open Technologies

NVIDIA

Intel Corporation

IBM Corp

CPU

ARM

Qualcomm Inc

Tencent

Processing Technologies

Apple

Scala Inc

Amazon

Azure

Myriad Group

NN

MediaTek Inc

Popular

Market analysis by product type

Developing

Developed

Market analysis by market

OEM

Aftermarket

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Benchmarking AI Framework status, future Free Sample Report Forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Benchmarking AI Framework development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and Free Sample Report Forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Benchmarking AI Framework are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Free Sample Report Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Benchmarking AI Framework market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.2 Developing

1.4.3 Developed

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Benchmarking AI Framework Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.5.2 OEM

1.5.3 Aftermarket

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Benchmarking AI Framework Market Size

2.2 Benchmarking AI Framework Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Benchmarking AI Framework Market Size by Regions (2018-2025)

2.2.2 Benchmarking AI Framework Market Share by Regions (2018-2025)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

…

9 International Players Profiles

9.1 Google

9.1.1 Google Company Details

9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.1.3 Benchmarking AI Framework Introduction

9.1.4 Google Revenue in Benchmarking AI Framework Business (2018-2019)

9.1.5 Google Recent Development

9.2 Facebook

9.2.1 Facebook Company Details

9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.2.3 Benchmarking AI Framework Introduction

9.2.4 Facebook Revenue in Benchmarking AI Framework Business (2018-2019)

9.2.5 Facebook Recent Development

9.3 Microsoft Corporation

9.3.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.3.3 Benchmarking AI Framework Introduction

9.3.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Benchmarking AI Framework Business (2018-2019)

9.3.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

9.4 Open Technologies

9.4.1 Open Technologies Company Details

9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.4.3 Benchmarking AI Framework Introduction

9.4.4 Open Technologies Revenue in Benchmarking AI Framework Business (2018-2019)

9.4.5 Open Technologies Recent Development

9.5 NVIDIA

9.5.1 NVIDIA Company Details

9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.5.3 Benchmarking AI Framework Introduction

9.5.4 NVIDIA Revenue in Benchmarking AI Framework Business (2017-2018)

9.5.5 NVIDIA Recent Development

9.6 Intel Corporation

9.6.1 Intel Corporation Company Details

9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.6.3 Benchmarking AI Framework Introduction

9.6.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in Benchmarking AI Framework Business (2017-2018)

9.6.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

9.7 IBM Corp

9.7.1 IBM Corp Company Details

9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.7.3 Benchmarking AI Framework Introduction

9.7.4 IBM Corp Revenue in Benchmarking AI Framework Business (2018-2019)

9.7.5 IBM Corp Recent Development

9.8 CPU

9.8.1 CPU Company Details

9.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.8.3 Benchmarking AI Framework Introduction

9.8.4 CPU Revenue in Benchmarking AI Framework Business (2018-2019)

9.8.5 CPU Recent Development

9.9 ARM

9.9.1 ARM Company Details

9.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.9.3 Benchmarking AI Framework Introduction

9.9.4 ARM Revenue in Benchmarking AI Framework Business (2018-2019)

9.9.5 ARM Recent Development

9.10 Qualcomm Inc

9.10.1 Qualcomm Inc Company Details

9.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.10.3 Benchmarking AI Framework Introduction

9.10.4 Qualcomm Inc Revenue in Benchmarking AI Framework Business (2018-2019)

9.10.5 Qualcomm Inc Recent Development

9.11 Tencent

9.12 Processing Technologies

9.13 Apple

9.14 Scala Inc

9.15 Amazon

9.16 Azure

9.17 Myriad Group

9.18 NN

9.19 MediaTek Inc

9.20 Popular

Continued …

