Blackstrap Molasses Market Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2018 – 2028

Blackstrap molasses is a by-product that is obtained when the sugar cane plant is processed to produce refined sugar. The third boiling of sugar syrup produces dark and thick blackstrap molasses that has a robust flavour. Blackstrap molasses also acts as a natural coloring agent in foods. Blackstrap molasses is a rich source of enzymes, trace elements, and vitamins. Blackstrap molasses also contains a significant amount of minerals such as iron, calcium, manganese, potassium, and magnesium. Blackstrap molasses can be added to smoothies and milkshakes. It is also used while preparation of baked goods such as cookies, muffins, baked beans, gingerbread, etc. Blackstrap molasses has applications in various industries such as food, dietary supplement, etc.

The Increase in Health-awareness Serve as a Driver for Blackstrap Molasses Market : Due to hectic lifestyle, increase in the number of working women, economic feasibility, etc. the demand for ready-to-eat products is increasing. The consumer preference for convenience is increasing, and thus, the demand for bakery products is increasing at a high rate all across the globe which is estimated to boost the blackstrap molasses market. Blackstrap molasses is used while preparing a variety of bakery products such as muffins, cookies, bread, cakes, etc., and therefore, the increase in demand for bakery products is expected to have a positive impact on the blackstrap molasses market.

In recent years, health awareness is increasing among the consumers, and thus, prefer to use products that have high nutritional value. Therefore, the companies are trying to develop new innovative products that provide various health benefits. Thus, the use of blackstrap molasses serves as a suitable option as it is rich in vitamins, minerals, etc. and has a low glycemic index. The manufacturers of food and beverage industry can develop innovative and healthy products to attract health-conscious consumers.

The rise in awareness among consumers has increased the demand for dietary supplements, and is anticipated to serve as a driver for the blackstrap molasses market. Blackstrap molasses has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which provide various health benefits. Blackstrap molasses is a rich source of iron that helps to maintain the hemoglobin level. It contains several minerals and vitamins that provide various health benefits. Blackstrap molasses helps to maintain bone health, stabilizes blood sugar levels, maintains blood pressure, and provides various other benefits. Therefore, blackstrap molasses is used as a dietary supplement. Also, the consumer preference for a plant-based and organic dietary supplement is increasing, and thus, blackstrap molasses is a suitable option as a dietary supplement.

Blackstrap Molasses Market Segmentation : The Blackstrap Molasses market can be segmented on the basis of nature, end use and distribution channel: On the basis of nature, the Blackstrap Molasses market can be segmented as: Organic , Conventional On the basis of end use, the Blackstrap Molasses market can be segmented as: Food and Beverage Processing , Bakery and Confectionery products , Breakfast solutions , Desserts and Puddings , Other Food and Beverage Processing , Functional Foods and Dietary Supplements , Foodservice/HoReCa (Hotels/Restaurants/Café) , Household , Others (e.g. Animal Feed Industry, etc.) On the basis of the distribution channel, the coconut cream market is segmented into- Direct Sales/B2B , Indirect Sales/B2C , Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets , Convenience Stores , Mass Grocery Retailers , Specialty Stores , Online Retailing

Blackstrap Molasses Market: Regional Analysis : The influence of western culture, changing lifestyle, increase in disposable income, etc. are some of the drivers for the increase in the demand for bakery products in the Asia-Pacific region. Thus, the rise in consumption of bakery products is expected to increase the demand for blackstrap molasses as it is used in the preparation of various bakery products and at the same time provides various health benefits. Thus, the blackstrap molasses market is estimated to grow at a high rate in the Asia-Pacific region.

Blackstrap Molasses Market: Key Participants : Some of the market participants in the Blackstrap Molasses market are: ASR Group , Allied Old English, Inc. , Imperial Sugar Company , Crosby Molasses Co Ltd. , B&G Foods, Inc. , Sweet Harvest Foods Inc , Meridian Foods Limited , Zook Molasses Company