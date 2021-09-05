Calcium Carbonate Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2027 | Future Market Insights

Calcium carbonate is a naturally occurring chemical compound with molecular formula as CaCO3. More than 4% of the earth’s crust is comprised of calcium carbonate. Calcium carbonate is available as aragonite, calcite and dolomite, which are its natural form. The other common natural forms of calcium carbonate are marble, limestone and chalk, which are formed in millions of years by sedimentation of shells of fossilized corals, shellfish and snails. Chemically all these three forms are identical but are different in whiteness, thickness, purity and homogeneity. Calcium carbonate is one of the most versatile and useful material known to the mankind because of its various applications. Calcium carbonate used for industrial applications can be extracted by mining and quarrying. Pure form of calcium carbonate is required for pharmaceutical and food applications, which can be prepared with a pure quarried source such as marble. Ultrafine calcium carbonate is highly porous and has high surface area-volume ratio, it is non-toxic as well as possess biocompatibility with body fluids, which makes its applications more versatile. Various commercial grades of calcium carbonate are being developed, which meet different technical demands by optimization of properties such as fineness, color and distribution of its particles of different sizes.

Global Calcium Carbonate Market: Market Dynamics

The infrastructure development across the globe is increasing the demand for calcium carbonate market. The growth of automobile industry is also leading to the increase in demand for calcium carbonate as a raw material. Calcium carbonate market is growing because of versatile uses of calcium carbonate nanoparticles such as coating of alloys, plastics and nanowires. They are also used for catalytic applications, potential imaging purposes and in drug delivery loading of hydrophilic protein drugs. Side effects such as skin rashes, swelling on face, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite and unusual weakness challenge the use of calcium carbonate for food and pharmaceutical applications. USP verified mark should be checked on food products containing calcium carbonate to verify whether it contains lead or not as lead is injurious to health.

The adoption of sustainable construction practices across the globe as habitat solutions, can lead to the growth of calcium carbonate market. Innovative practices for manufacturing different types of calcium carbonate has increased the growth of its market. The increase in awareness for personal and surrounding’s hygiene is fostering the growth of paper industry, which requires calcium carbonate as a raw material for manufacture.

The increase in usage of nanoparticles of calcium carbonate in pharmaceutical, plastic and rubber industry is the latest trend across the globe. Calcium carbonate is widely used as a substitute product of kaolin in the paper industry. Because of easy availability, calcium carbonate is used as a substitute for various additives and wood pulp as well. The increase in use of alkaline based process technology for calcium carbonate is fostering its demand across the globe. It also helps in environment protection by desulphurization of flue gas. Dolomite nowadays is used for refortification of excessive-acidified lands and waters bodies.

Global Calcium Carbonate Market: Market Segmentation

The global calcium carbonate market can be segmented into Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) depending on the product type.

The global calcium market can also be segmented on the basis of following end use industries:

Adhesives and sealants

Paints and surface-coatings

Plastics and composites

Rubber and elastomers

Glass and ceramics

Construction and architecture

Paper and pulp

Agriculture and agronomy

The global calcium carbonate market can be segmented on the basis of following applications:

Food

Beverages

Diet supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Mining and mineral processing

Global Calcium Carbonate Market: Segmentation Overview

Calcium carbonate is used in the packaging industry as a functional mineral for rigid packaging. It is also used in the pharmaceuticals as an active ingredient to prepare calcium based antacids. Calcium carbonate is also used as an effective neutralizer in preparation of medicines. It is also used as an inert filler for preparing medicines and capsule shells. Calcium carbonate is used for construction as it is a major ingredient in the asphalt, concrete and asphalt. It has low iron oxide content which makes it a suitable for manufacturing superior quality extra clear glasses. Ground calcium carbonate is used to provide both stiffness as well as abrasion resistance to rubber and rubber products. Both silicone as well as acrylic based sealants can be manufactured from ground calcium carbonate. Aglime manufactured from calcium carbonate is a crucial fertilizer used to provide additional calcium to plants and neutralize soil conditions.

Global Calcium Carbonate Market: Regional Outlook

The global calcium carbonate market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The APEJ region, holds a significant market share of calcium carbonate owing to the growth of construction and packaging industry. The market in North America and Europe, is more inclined towards increasing consumption of calcium carbonate because of the increasing demand of sustainable habitat construction.

Global Calcium Carbonate Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global calcium carbonate market are: Imerys, Mineral Technologies Inc., Okutama Kogyo Co., Ltd, Omya AG, Akzo Nobel N.V., Longcliffe Quarries Ltd.,

