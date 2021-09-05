Casein Glycomacropeptide Market Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2018 – 2028

Casein Glycomacropeptide Market Outlook – Casein glycomacropeptide is a highly bioactive peptide that is derived from milk. Casein glycomacropeptide is released in whey during the cheese manufacturing process. Casein glycomacropeptide accounts for about 10-25% of whey protein. It is rich in branched amino-acids and provides various health benefits. Casein glycomacropeptide contains fewer amounts of phenylalanine, tyrosine, and tryptophan and is, therefore, a suitable option as a protein source for people suffering from phenylketonuria. Casein glycomacropeptides can be used to prepare various medical food products to treat patients with phenylketonuria. Casein glycomacropeptide has applications in food, beverage, and dietary supplement industry.

The demand for innovative and nutritional products drives the casein glycomacropeptide market – Casein glycomacropeptide is an appropriate protein source for the patients suffering from phenylketonuria. Phenylketonuria affects approximately 1 in 15,000 people in the US. Phenylketonuria is an inherited disease that occurs due to the genetic disorder, and therefore, the patients cannot consume the product that contains phenylalanine. Therefore, the manufactures of the food and beverage industry can develop innovative and nutritional products using casein glycomacropeptide that could be consumed by phenylketonuria patients. Another important advantage of using casein glycomacropeptide in the food and beverage industry is that it has good taste, and thus, the manufacturers can develop nutritive products without any compromise in flavor. Also, in recent years, the health-awareness among the consumers as increased, and thus, the consumers are inclined towards the consumption of nutritive products, and is expected to serve as a driver for the casein glycomacropeptide market.

Request to Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9201

Casein glycomacropeptide contains large amounts of neutral amino acids, such as isoleucine and threonine and has the potential to improve the gut and bone health. Casein is also a rich source of sialic acid which plays an important role in cognitive and neuronal development. Casein glycomacropeptide has antimicrobial property and provides protection against plaque formation and dental caries, and thus, a few companies have developed toothpaste using casein glycomacropeptide. These several benefits obtained due to the consumption of casein glycomacropeptide are anticipated to increase its market in the forecast period.

Casein Glycomacropeptide Market Segmentation – The Casein Glycomacropeptide market can be segmented on the basis of end use. On the basis of end use, the Casein Glycomacropeptide market can be segmented as: Food industry : Nut Butters, Sauces, Crackers, Others (snack bars, fruit leathers, etc.); Dietary Supplements, Others (e.g. Beverage Industry, etc.)

Casein Glycomacropeptide Market: Key Developments – In 2017, Agropur had developed a highly pure glycomacropeptide (GMP). It had received a Breakthrough Award for Dairy Ingredient Innovation for developing high-quality glycomacropeptide. The company had the vision to provide highly pure glycomacropeptide to expand its applications in the pharmaceutical industry.

In 2017, Vitaflo, a Nestle Health Science Company, launched the PKU Sphere, a powdered and low phenylalanine medical food that is used in the dietary management of Phenylketonuria. PKU Sphere is a glycomacropeptide (GMP)-based medical food that contains a balanced mixture of amino acids and glycomacropeptide.

In 2017, the research studies have shown that casein glycomacropeptide (CGMP) helps to increase the microbial diversity of the gut and also promotes specific health-related gut bacteria.

Casein Glycomacropeptide Market: Opportunities – Casein glycomacropeptide is an excellent protein source and provides various health benefits, and therefore, is used as a dietary supplement. Casein glycomacropeptide contains less amount of aromatic amino acids, and thus, is a suitable dietary supplement for patients with tyrosinemia and hepatic diseases. Due to the increase in health-awareness, the consumers are inclined towards the consumption of dietary supplements to maintain a healthy lifestyle. More than 65% of Americans consume dietary supplements. Also, the demand for a dietary supplement is increasing at a very rapid rate in the Latin America region. Thus, the increase in the demand for dietary supplements is expected to have a positive impact on the casein glycomacropeptide market.

Casein Glycomacropeptide Market: Key Participants – Some of the market participants in the casein glycomacropeptide market are: Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Agropur Ingredients, S A Pharmachem Pvt Ltd, Nestlé Health Science S.A., American Dairy Products Institute

Request information about Report Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-9201