Cigars and Cigarillos Market in Sweden, 2019

“Cigars and Cigarillos in Sweden, 2019”, is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Swedish tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.

Sweden has one of the lowest daily smoking rates in Europe and, in per capita terms, the consumption of cigarettes is also significantly lower in Sweden than in many other European countries. Snus is marketed in Sweden as an alternative to smoking and accounted for 57.2% of tobacco sales in 2018. Cigars and cigarillos are the smallest market within the tobacco sector, with 0.6% of sales in 2018.

Key Players:

· STG

· Burger Söhne

· Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scope:

— The Swedish cigar and cigarillo market has been in broad decline since the early 1990s. Nevertheless, the past decade has seen some stability in sales.

— Imports were up at 101 million pieces in 2017, with volumes down on recent years. The Netherlands and Germany are the most important suppliers.

— The leader of the Swedish cigar and cigarillo market is the Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG).

Key Points from TOC:

Introduction

Executive summary

Definitions

Market context

Tobacco products market, %, 2008 & 2018

Tobacco products market, tons, 2008–2018

Market size and structure

Consumption of Cigars & Cigarillos, Million Pieces, 2008–2018

Per Capita Consumption, Pieces Per Year, 2008–2018

Cigars & Cigarillos: Market Segmentation, Million Pieces 2008–2018

Total & Per Capita Consumption of Cigarillos, 2008–2018

Total & Per Capita Consumption of Large Cigars, 2008–2018

Production and trade

Production of Cigars & Cigarillos, 2005–2015

Imports, Tons, 2007–2017

Imports by Country of Origin, Top Countries, %, 2017

Imports of Cigars & Cigarillos, Volume, € ‘000, 2007–2017

Exports, Tons, 2007–2017

Exports of cigars & cigarillos, € ‘000, 2007–2017

Taxation and retail prices

Excise Rate in Sweden, 2007–2018

EU: Cigars & Cigarillos, Tax Incidence Comparison, 2018

Cigarillos: Retail Prices, June 2017

Cigars: Retail Prices, June 2017

Manufacturers and brands

Cigars & Cigarillos: Manufacturer Shares, % Volume, 2010–2017

Cigarillos: Brand Shares, % Volume, 2004, 2007, 2009–2011

Large Cigars: Brand Shares, % Volume, 2009

The smoking population

Adult Smoking Prevalence, Total and by Gender, %, 2007–2017

Adult Daily Smoking Prevalence, Total and by Gender, %, 2008/09–2016

Smokers by Gender, Age Group, Regular & Occasional, %, 2008/09–2016

Prevalence of Daily Smoking, Adults by Region, %, 2015

Operating constraints

Advertising restrictions

Heath warnings and labeling requirements

Other restrictions

Distribution

Retail structure

Prospects and forecasts

Cigars & Cigarillos Consumption, Million Pieces, 2018–2028

Per Capita Consumption, Pieces Per Year, 2018–2028

Appendix

