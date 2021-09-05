Construction in Portugal – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2022

Portugal’s construction industry recovered in 2017, after sustained weakness since 2007. This upturn was driven by positive developments in regional economic conditions, recovery in tourism and exports, a revival in both investor and consumer confidence, and government investment in transport infrastructure. Consequently, the country’s construction industry registered growth of 6.8% in 2017 in real terms.

The industry is expected to continue to register positive growth over the forecast period (2018-2022), driven by the government’s efforts to enhance commercial, energy and utilities infrastructure. In addition, the government’s aim to improve the transport network is expected to support investments in infrastructure projects, which will in turn fuel growth in the industry. The rise in building construction permits is also expected to drive public and private sector funding towards construction projects.

The government’s effort to promote economic growth through the implementation of programs such as Ferrovia 2020 and Financial Instrument for Urban Rehabilitation and Revitalization (IFRRU) will support the industry’s expansion over the forecast period.

The industry’s output value in real terms is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.19% over the forecast period, compared with -1.11% during the review period (2013-2017).

Key Highlights

– GlobalData expects the Infrastructure construction market to register a positive growth over the forecast period, driven by the government’s effort to upgrade the country’s rail, road and port infrastructure to enhance regional connectivity and modernize transport infrastructure. The government outlined plans to invest EUR2.0 billion (US$2.4 billion) in developing transport infrastructure between 2016 and 2020.

– The government’s plans to increase the contribution of solar energy in the total energy mix in order to reduce dependence on fossils fuels and move towards clean energy will support growth in the energy and utilities construction market over the forecast period. The government aims to increase the solar capacity from 572MW in 2017 to 1,600MW by 2021. Accordingly, in June 2018, the government announced plans to invest EUR800 million (US$970.2 million) to build 31 new solar plants with a total capacity of 1.0GW by 2021.

– GlobalData expects the commercial construction industry to register a forecast-period CAGR of 3.75% in nominal terms driven by rising public and private sector investments in the construction of new commercial buildings and an increase in the country’s retail and tourism sectors.

– The growth of the construction industry over the forecast period will be supported by the financial assistance provided by the European Investment Bank (EIB) to develop infrastructure. in April 2018, the EIB announced plans to finance EUR200.0 million (US$242.5 million) under the National Irrigation Program, while in July that year the EIB announced plans to invest EUR650.0 million (US$788.3 million) to construct and develop dams and hydroelectric power plants in the country by 2023.

– The total construction project pipeline in Portugal – as tracked by GlobalData, and including all mega projects with a value above US$25 million – stands at EUR16.8 billion (US$19.0 billion). The pipeline, which includes all projects from pre-planning to execution, is skewed towards early-stage projects, with 73.5% of the pipeline value being in projects in the pre-planning and planning stages as of October 2018.

