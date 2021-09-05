Dengue Treatment Market: By Drug, Distribution Channel, Overview, Dynamics, Segmentation, Outlook, Trends, Drivers, Growth, Key Players and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Market Introduction: Dengue Treatment Market

Dengue fever is also known as break bone fever is mosquito born and endemic disease that leads to severe flu like illness. Dengue caused by RNA virus dengue belongs to the family Flaviviridae. Dengue is spread by several species of mosquitos of the Aedes type, principally A. aegypti. Symptoms of dengue include fever, headache vomiting, muscle and joint pains, and characteristic skin rash. On infection of dengue, patient will automatically recover within seven days. But in some cases, it may develop to life threatening dengue hemorrhagic fever. The virus has five different types of strains, infection with one strain usually gives lifelong immunity to that type. Subsequent infection with a different type of dengue virus increases the risk of severe complications.

Market Dynamics: Dengue Treatment Market

Global dengue treatment market anticipated surging its growth owing to rise in dengue burden in tropical and sub-tropical regions, increased government funding to fight against dengue, and unmet market needs of managing dengue burden around the world. In addition, market players keen interest in uplift the market by partnerships, promising dengue pipelines and rise in medical insurance in developing countries is anticipated to drive the market furthermore. However, lack or insufficient healthcare infrastructure in underdeveloped and developing regions leading to serious medical conditions going unnoticed. Furthermore, lack of awareness related to symptoms and the high-cost of treatment are hindering the dengue-treatment market.

Market Segmentation: Dengue Treatment Market

Dengue Treatment Market has been segmented on the basis of drug class and distribution channel

Based on drug class, dengue Treatment market is segmented into

NSAIDS

Antibiotics

Corticosteroids

Based on distribution channel, dengue Treatment market is segmented into

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Market overview: Dengue Treatment Market

Dengue Treatment market is expected to grow at a significant rate during forecast period. According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, 50 to 100 Mn infections occur annually, including 500,000 DHF cases and 22,000 deaths, mostly among children. Dengue treatment market is at developing stage. Market players collaborating to other companies or research institutions for the development of drugs for treating the dengue. For instance, in August 2013, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. collaborated with biotechnology nonprofit organization The Wellcome Trust, for the development of prevention and treatment therapies for dengue fever.

Regional Overview: Dengue Treatment Market

Geographically Dengue Treatment Market has been segmented into following regions Viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East &Africa. Latin America market expected to grow owing to increased dengue cases. According to WHO, in 2010, 1.6 million cases of dengue were reported in the Americas alone. In Asia-Pacific region, dengue treatment market expected to grow at a high rate due to increase in dengue coupled with an increase in government funding for dengue prevention and treatment. Market players in Asia are actively participating in develepment of dengue treating drugs to increase their market share. For instance, in May 2017, Sun Pharma collaborated with International Centre of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB) to develep drug for treatment of dengue. South East Asia and Western Pacific regions are more seriously affected by dengue. Hence, companies are planning to launch their vaccines in South East Asia regions.

Market Participants: Dengue Treatment Market

Some of the market players in Dengue treatment market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (India), Abbivax (France), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd (Japan), Merck & Co Inc. (U.S.), and VABIOTECH (Vietnam) to name a few.

Key Market Developments: Dengue Treatment Market

In September 2018, Abbivax and Evotec AG entered into strategic partnership to develop novel antiviral agents including dengue virus, influenza and others.