Diabetic Retinopathy Market: By Industry Trends, Overview, Growth, and Key Players |Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Alimera Sciences (U.S.), Allergan plc (Ireland.), Ampio Pharmaceuticals. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), and Valeant (Canada)

Report Snapshot of Diabetic Retinopathy Market: Diabetic retinopathy is the most common form of diabetic eye disease. Diabetic retinopathy usually affects the people with diabetes from number of years. High glucose levels in the cause damage to the retinal blood vessels is the main manifestation in diabetic retinopathy. In some other cases, the retinal blood vessels will be swollen (macular oedema) with a fluid leaking into rear of eye. In few cases, on the surface of the retinal blood vessels will grow abnormally. If diabetic retinopathy is not properly treated, can progressively become more serious and seriously affects vision which may leads to blindness.

Global Market Outline: Diabetic Retinopathy Market

Diabetic Retinopathy will affect both type 1 and type 2 diabetic patients and due to the abundant increase in the pool of patients with Diabetes, According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 41 % of global population with diabetes are geriatric patients which is highly attributing the growth of the diabetic retinopathy market. Furthermore, rise in healthcare infrastructure up-gradation, rise in demand for the early diagnosis devices are the few factors having significant impact in driving the diabetic retinopathy market. However, paucity of skilled ophthalmologist, lack of primary infrastructure and insurance facilities are some of the restraining factors that are hampering the growth of diabetic retinopathy market.

The global diabetic retinopathy treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment, end users, type, and geographical regions.

Based on the type, global diabetic retinopathy treatment market is segmented as:

Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Macular Edema



Based on the drug class, the global diabetic retinopathy treatment market is segmented as:

Corticosteroids

Anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor)

Based on the basis distribution channels, the global Diabetic retinopathy Treatment Market is segmented as:

Ophthalmic Clinics

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Diabetic retinopathy can be treated by various methods depending on the stage of disease. Diabetic retinopathy is one of the major causes of blindness in adult population in America. As per, World Health Organisation (WHO), 347 Mn people were suffering from diabetes globally in 2013, in which 11% population are having diabetic retinopathy. Increase in focus on Asia-pacific and LAMEA regions by various vendors is expected to boost growth of the market According to the World Bank, in 2015,10.4% of rate of prevalence of diabetes was observed in Brazil. Strategic acquisitions, geographic expansion, agreements, partnerships and new product launches are the most vital strategic implementations by most of the companies in the market of diabetic retinopathy.

On the basis of regions, the global market of diabetic retinopathy has been segmented into five key regions, Latin America North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the market followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. The factors that are attributing for the market growth in North America are, people with high obesity rates are more prone to diabetes conditions. Large patient pool in European region with diabetic retinopathy is expected to drive the growth of the market. In emerging economies, due to the improvement in the healthcare infrastructure and rise in awareness in the people Owing to improved infrastructure and awareness among the people, improving on the quality of life (QALY) in diabetic patients, rise in demand of early detection and treatment of chronic conditions such as diabetic retinopathy are the factors that are driving the growth of the diabetic retinopathy market in Asia Pacific regions.

Some of the players in diabetic retinopathy market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Alimera Sciences (U.S.), Allergan plc (Ireland.), Ampio Pharmaceuticals. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), and Valeant (Canada)

In 2018, Roche got FDA approval for Lucentis ( Ranibizumab injection) for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy

In 2014, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, EYLEA® (aflibercept) injection received USFDA breakthrough therapy designation for to treat diabetic retinopathy in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME)

In 2014, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, EYLEA® (aflibercept) injection received European Commission to treat diabetic retinopathy in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME)