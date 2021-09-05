Dipeptidyl Peptidase IV (DPP-IV) Inhibitors Market: By Drugs, Distribution Channels, Industry Dynamics, Trends, Growth, Key Players and Forecast 2018-2024

Global Dipeptidyl Peptidase IV Inhibitors Market

Dipeptidyl Peptidase IV (DPP-IV) inhibitors also known as gliptins are oral anti-diabetic drugs, commonly used in the treatment of Type-2 diabetes. Dipeptidyl Peptidase inhibitors act by inhibiting the degradation of incretins like GLP-1 by inhibition of the enzyme dipeptidyl peptidase IV. The effect of incretin is prolonged, improving the glycemic control by various mechanisms, initially by stimulating the insulin synthesis and secretion in a glucose-dependent manner and by reduction of glucagon secretion. Dipeptidyl Peptidase IV inhibitors are commonly prescribed for the patients with type 2 diabetes especially who are not responded well to sulfonyl ureas and metformin. Dipeptidyl Peptidase IV inhibitors decrease blood glucose levels and help in weight loss. The common adverse effects associated with DPP IV inhibitors is Pancreatitis.

The global dipeptidyl peptidase IV (DPP-IV) inhibitors market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to increase in the prevalence and incidence of diabetes. The excellent safety profile of dipeptidyl peptidase IV inhibitors, growing investments in the R&D activities, convenience benefit of being an oral medication, and acceptance of dipeptidyl peptidase IV inhibitors in oral antidiabetic drug class might fuel the dipeptidyl peptidase IV inhibitors market over the forecast period. Furthermore, favourable reimbursement policies for diabetes treatment, and low cost for dipeptidyl peptidase IV inhibitors expected to boost the dipeptidyl peptidase-IV inhibitors market over the forecast period. However, stringent regulatory policies, adverse effects associated with dipeptidyl peptidase IV inhibitors might hamper the dipeptidyl peptidase IV inhibitors market growth over the forecast period.

Dipeptidyl Peptidase IV (DPP-IV) Inhibitors market segmented on the basis of drug type, and distribution channel

Based on drug type, dipeptidyl peptidase IV Inhibitors market is segmented into the following:

Sitagliptin

Vildagliptin

Saxagliptin

Linagliptin

Others

Based on distribution channel, dipeptidyl peptidase IV Inhibitors market is segmented into the following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Geographically, dipeptidyl peptidase IV Inhibitors market is in booming stage in nature with several local and international players operating in the market. Increase in the prevalence and incidence of diabetic patients (According to the International Diabetes Federation, 7 million people are added every year to the pool of 246 million diabetics which increases to approximately 438 million by 2030. About 3.8 million People die each year from diabetes and even more, people die of other chronic diseases such as renal failure due to diabetes) expected to fuel the dipeptidyl peptidase IV inhibitors market. Launching of new products, approvals from various regulatory authorities such as U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA), acquisitions & mergers, and collaborations are some key strategies followed by various pharmaceutical companies for increasing their share in dipeptidyl peptidase IV inhibitors market. For instance, in March 2013, Otsuka obtains marketing approval in Japan for Onglyza tablets to treat Type 2 Diabetes. In April 2013, Takeda and Sanofi sign co-promotion agreement to expand the reach of diabetes treatment Alogliptin in China. Similarly, in February 2014, AstraZeneca completed the acquisition of Bristol-Myers Squibb share of the global diabetic alliance. Apart from this, in May 2011, Boehringer Ingelheim GMBH, and Eli Lilly and Co. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Tradjen (linagliptin) tablets, a prescription medication used along with diet and exercise to lower blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes. In June 2011, the Tradjen was approved by European Medicines Agency (EMEA) in the Europe.

Geographically, the Dipeptidyl Peptidase IV (DPP-IV) Inhibitors market has been segmented into following regions Viz. North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. North America region is expected to dominate the Dipeptidyl peptidase IV (DPP IV) inhibitors market owing to rise in a number growing diabetic population (according to American Diabetes Association, the prevalence in 2015, 30.3 million or 9.4% of the population, had diabetes in U.S.). Increase in the R&D activities, the launch of new products, and various products which are in the pipeline are some key factors improving the Dipeptidyl peptidase IV inhibitors market share in North America. Europe holds a dominant share owing to change in lifestyle, which causes diabetes, increase in the prevalence of diabetes (according to Diabetes UK 2017, about 3.6 Mn people are suffering from diabetes in the U.K. region), and an increase in the R&D might boost the dipeptidyl peptidase IV (DPP-IV) inhibitors market over the forecast period. Emerging nations in the Asia- Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the near future due to increase in population, and an increase in diabetes incidence. According to the International Diabetes Federation, China had around 96.2 million diabetic patients and India had 66.8 million patients with diabetes. In 2015, approximately 45% of the global diabetic patients are from India and China, which increases the growth of global dipeptidyl peptidase IV (DPP-IV) inhibitors market in Asia-Pacific.

Some of the players in dipeptidyl peptidase IV Inhibitors market are AstraZeneca Plc. (UK), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Merck & Co, Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Japan), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Sanofi (France), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.K.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan), Ornamed Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Israel), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Ltd. (India), and Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark) to name a few.

In July 2017, Sanofi-Synthelabo India Private Limited announced the launch of Zemiglo (gemigliptin) is a once daily, oral tablet

In October 2015, Lupin and Boehringer Ingelheim announced that a joint strategic alliance for co-marketing Linagliptin, a novel dipeptidyl