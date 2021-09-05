eSports Organization Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players- Fnatic, C9, SKT, Samsung, RNG, EDG and more…

A new market study, titled “Global eSports Organization Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

ESports Organization Market



League of Legends World Championship, an annual League of Legends tournament, known for rotating its venues across different major countries and regions each year. Esports (also known as electronic sports, e-sports, or eSports) is a form of competition using video games. Most commonly, esports takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players. Although organized online and offline competitions have long been a part of video game culture, these were largely between amateurs until the late 2000s, when participation by professional gamers and spectatorship in these events through live streaming saw a large surge in popularity. By the 2010s, esports was a significant factor in the video game industry, with many game developers actively designing toward a professional esports subculture.

This report focuses on the global eSports Organization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the eSports Organization development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Fnatic

C9

SKT

Samsung

RNG

EDG

Invictus

OG

LGD

G2

TSM

CLG

Team Liquid

Echo Fox

100 Thieves

Clutch Gaming

Optic

GGS

Flyquest

Splyce

Misfits

Schalke 04

Counter Logic Gaming

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

LOL

PUBG

StarCraft

Fortnite

CS：GO

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Professional

Amateur

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global eSports Organization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the eSports Organization development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



