Fire Truck Market – Segmentation, Application, Technology, Analysis and Forecast 2019 to 2023

Fire Truck Market Size To Expand at a Notable CAGR Of 4.5% During 2019 – 2023. Fire Truck Market Research Report: Information by Type (Rescue Truck, Tanker, Pumper, and Multi-Tasking Truck), Application (Residential and Non-Residential), and Region – Global Forecast till 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global fire truck market include Rosenbauer International AG (Austria), Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd., (China), Oshkosh Corporation (Japan), MORITA Holdings Corporation (Japan), W. S. Darley & Co. (USA), Alexis Fire Equipment Company (USA), ALBERT ZIEGLER GmbH (Germany), KME Corp. (USA), Spartan Motors (USA), and Magirus GmbH (Germany).



Market Highlights

A fire truck is designed for firefighting tasks. They are equipped with first-aid kit, hydraulic rescue tools, ventilating equipment’s, ladders, and other such equipment. The main function of a fire truck is to provide water to extinguish fire and transport the firefighter to the rescue place with safety equipment’s. Increasing urban development and rising population, increasing concern over fire safety, and growing demand for technologically equipped fire trucks are considered as the key driving factors for the growth of this market. Furthermore, with technological advancements, fire trucks install communication equipment like audio, two-way radio and visual warnings.

Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, and Iran are considered as the major oil hubs. Oil producers are highly focusing on safety of the workers and their manufacturing plant. So, in order to cope up with the safety measures, the demand for fire truck is growing on a large scale in this region. Furthermore, growing demand from the healthcare sector across developed regions is also contributing to the growth of this market. High per capita income, regulatory support and technological advancements are set to drive the growth of this market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Fire trucks market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region.

Segmentation:

The scope of the study segments the global fire trucks market by type, application, and region.

By Type

Rescue Truck

Tanker

Pumper

Multi-Tasking Truck

By Application

Residential

Non-Residential

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for the fire trucks is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to growing demand from China and India. Besides, growing industrilization and infrastructure development across the region and growing fire truck applications in the commercial sector has accelerated the growth of this market.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share throughout the forecast period in the market owing to deployment of advance technologies and stable economies of the US, Canada. The presence of key playes such as W. S. Darley & Co. (USA), Alexis Fire Equipment Company (USA), and Spartan Motors (USA)has also played a key role in the growth of the market in this region.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope Of The Report

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.2.1. Definition

2.2.2. Research Objective

2.2.3. Assumptions

2.2.4. Limitations

2.3. Research Process

2.3.1. Primary Research

2.3.2. Secondary Research

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.5. Forecast Model

3. Market Landscape

3.1. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1. Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3. Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4. Segment Rivalry

3.1.5. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2. Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continued….

