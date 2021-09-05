Floating Power Plant market Industry Trends and Developments 2018-2028

The existence of floating power started by the introduction of general electric transportable large power barges during the World War II. Floating power plant is also known as power barges, it is a specially designed ship in which an actual power plant is installed for supplying the power to the required areas in marine sector. The floating power plant term is used, as the power plant floats with the platform on the water bodies. Usually a floating power plant is an existing ship or a marine vessel on which power plant is installed for the purpose of power generation. The floating power plants are not self-propelled and a ready power generation unit which can be plugged into the ship’ grids where required. The un-motorized floating power plant ships are known as power barges or barge mounted power plants and they have power plants installed on the deck barge. The floating power plants can be equipped with multiple or single gas turbines, gas & reciprocating diesel engines, nuclear reactors and boiler for the generation of electricity.

The adoption rate or the scope of usage for the floating power plant is anticipated to grow in the coming years owing to factors such as it is mobile and can be moved from one place to another very easily, it’s easier relocate and sell/trade of the floating power plant, it can quickly supply electricity to areas with partial infrastructure, the system is not affected due to earth quakes or floods, it does not require a large site, among others.

Floating Power Plant Market dynamics:

Floating power plant market is expected to grow over estimated period due to the increase in demand of power generation in the global market. The floating power plants offers many advantages in the market. Firstly, the floating power plant can be built at the shipyard or at a factory, eliminating the requirement for setting up a special site of construction for it. Also, a lot of cost can be saved for the location analysis which includes cost for studies on the land and its environment. Moreover, the floating power plant has a very low impact on the environment and the issue of dismantling is also eliminated as it can be done in nearest shipyard or a dedicated site. The ocean environment, nevertheless makes it essential to consider few factors into account, such as the necessity to assure that the radioactive material is on no occasion is leaked to the sea and access for the staff and the equipment.

Some of the factors which are driving the global floating market are the rising demand for power in addition with the lack of power infrastructure, effective generation of power, high efficiency, growing demand for clean energy and advantages over the conventional land power plants. These factors will propel the demand for floating power plants in the global market over the forecast period. Several countries across the global are open handedly accepting the floating power plants as the above stated advantages makes it the most attractive tool for power generation in the global market. For instance, the world first floating nuclear power plant is being built by Russia in Saint Petersburg at the Baltiysky Zavod shipyard. The site where the operation is going on is also known as Akademik Lomonosov and it contains two naval reactors (KLT–40C) with a capacity of 35 MW. They are mounted on a barge that is 30 meters wide and 144 meters long. Operation is previewed for 2017 at the Chukotka district, in Northwestern Russia. Hence the global floating power plant market is anticipated to grow with a prominent CAGR over the forecast period.

Floating Power Plant Market segmentation:

By Source, Floating Power Plant market can be segmented as:

Non-renewable Gas turbines IC engines

Renewable Solar Wind



By Capacity, Floating Power Plant market can be segmented as:

Below 5.0 MW

0 MW–20 MW

0 MW–100 MW

0 MW–250 MW

Above 250 MW

By Type, Floating Power Plant market can be segmented as:

Ships

Barges

Others (Platforms. Etc.)

Floating Power Plant: Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the prominent share of floating power plant market due to the increase in production and demand of power generation in countries like China, Japan, ASEAN Countries and India by 2028. Europe and North America Floating Power Plant market is valued to grow due to the safety norms and strict environment control rules in these regions. The growing population coupled with the increasing disposable income in the Latin America and MEA region is anticipated to be one of the prominent driver for the floating power plant market in the near future. Never ending demand for productive, reliable, cost effective, efficient electric generation systems such as the floating power plant is estimated to propel the floating power plant market over the forthcoming years.

