Food Grade Grease Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2018 – 2028

Introduction:

Grease or lubricant may get added in the food through cracks, leaks or untidy use during maintenance making them indirect food additives. This demands the use of food grade grease in the euipments involved in the manufacturing process. Selecting and using an appropriate food grade grease ensures a safe, smooth and efficient working of the plant all while avoiding toxicity, maintaining the health standards and increasing the profitability. In every geographical region, several government authorities like NSF, NHF, FDA, NAFDAC, CFIA, FSSAI, EFSA, MOH, FSANZ, etc. have strict regulations for the use of grease being a food grade grease. Every country has different standards

Every lubricant, including the food grade grease, should be able to provide sufficient lubrication for metal-metal surface separation along with the ability to perform in extreme temperature and pressure environments. Properties like anti-wear performance, high load carrying, good seal compatibility, oxidation stability, rust and corrosion inhibitors are also desirable from food grade greases. The food grade greases must resist the impurities such as steam, process water, high pressure cleaning and acidic conditions. Other chemicals and raw materials used in the course of manufacturing may also act as contaminants.

Food grade grease finds extensive use in the food, beverages, cosmetics and pharmaceutical sectors. Other areas where food grade grease finds a small but vital share includes packaging and logistics sector, equipment manufacturing and food grade lubricant blending to name a few.

Market Dynamics:

The demand for food grade grease is expected to increase as the processed food industry advances. Technological developments are identified as a pivotal factor to propel the growth of the processed food industry and this in turn is expected to directly to drive the food grade grease market as well. Observing the growing concern over the food consumption, authorities such as USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) have put forth stringent laws that promote the use of food grade grease in the equipments handling edible products, directly or indirectly. Such regulations will keep the demand for food grade grease growing in respective regions during the forecast period.

The manufacturers today comply with the regulations in order to avoid recalling the products and hefty penalty fees. Since the awareness around the food grade grease is growing recently, innovative products will stay in demand and propel the growth of food grade greases.

Mineral oil based food grade greases have been in a greater demand due to the easy availability and low cost. It can experience a stable growth during the forecast period. However, synthetic oil based food grade grease is expected to increase demand due to its enhanced properties and better performance.

Market Segmentation:

Market for food grade grease can be segmented on the basis of type of lubricant, base oil, end use and geographic regions.

On the basis of the type of lubricant, food grade greases can be segmented as:

H1 lubricants

H2 lubricants

3H lubricants (releasing agents)

H3 lubricants (soluble oil)

Others

On the basis of base oil, food grade greases can be segmented by:

Mineral oil

Synthetic oil Polyalphaolephins (PAO) Polyalkyl Glycols (PAG) Easters and silicones

Bio-based oil

On the basis of end use, food grade greases can be segmented into:

Food industry Sugar Dairy Bakery Meat processing Fruit and vegetable processing Others

Beverages industry

Pharmaceuticals industry

Cosmetics industry

Others Packaging and logistics Equipment manufacturing



Geographically, the food grade grease market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Regional Outlook:

Currently, Europe is comparatively a bigger market in the world for food grade greases and is followed by North America. The dominance of these regions can be credited to the rigorous food safety norms present here. Increased health awareness among the manufacturers is also one prominent factor that boosts the growth of food grade grease in these regions.

However, in the near future, Asia-Pacific among all regions, is expected to develop at the fastest pace considering the firm economic growth of countries like China and India.

List of Market Participants:

Presently, the food grade grease market is dominated by several market players out of which few are listed below: