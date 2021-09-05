A bidet is a low fixed container in a bathroom that you can use to wash your bottom.It looks like a toilet but has warm-water jets for personal hygiene after you use the toilet. Bidets are normally situated near the toilet, and are especially helpful to lots of people: people who are recovering from surgery, people who have physical disabilities, people with dexterity or other problems that limit their range of motion, people who have various medical conditions, such as hemorrhoids, diarrhea, dysentery, difficult bowel movements, or other ailments that involve the rectal or genital areas, people who have developmental disabilities, such as Down’s Syndrome, mental retardation, autism, or cerebral palsy, men and women who want better hygiene before or after sexual activities, and women who want more effective feminine hygiene during monthly menstrual periods.